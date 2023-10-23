We should make no bones about it: Tesla has been booming, especially in recent years. It all started at a low level in 2009 with the very expensive Roadster and the Model S and Model X made electric cars cool in 2012 and 2015 respectively. However, ‘cool’ does not necessarily mean ‘cheap’ and with their price tags initially around 90,000 euros, we did not immediately see Tesla appear in the top list of best-selling models in Europe… But even then the real work still had to begin.

On to the next million

Tesla has now announced that it has delivered its one millionth car for Europe, and this is mainly due to its more affordable models. For example, you can now buy a Model 3 from us for 45,970 euros and a Model Y costs 47,970 euros. With this, Tesla claims to have halved the average sales price of its cars compared to five years ago, and the result is impressive. For example, upon its launch in 2019, the Model 3 immediately became Europe’s best-selling EV and in some months even the best-selling car across the board. That performance was improved a few years later by – how could it be otherwise – SUV brother Model Y, which in our country is already well on its way to becoming the most popular car of 2023.

However, Tesla’s quest for an affordable electric car is not yet completely finished, because there is still a significantly cheaper model in the pipeline. That currently unnamed EV would have a 53 kWh battery and – if we can believe the rumors – a starting price of less than 25,000 euros. This would put him in the battle with, say, the new Citroën ë-C3 and the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2, and Tesla plans to win that battle. For example, they predict that they will sell no less than twice as many units as their already über-popular Model 3 and Model Y… So guess what, this time it would take less than 14 years to get the next million Teslas delivered in Europe ? We certainly think so.