Electricity sector emissions remained stable in the first half of 2023 thanks to growth of wind and solar. The data emerges from the report edited by think tank Emberwhich analyzes the performance of the electricity sector between January and June 2023, comparing it with the same period of past years in 78 countries around the world which represent 92% of global electricity demand.

According to the report emissions have reached a plateau in the first half of 2023, and record a slight increase of 0.2% compared to the same period of 2022. This was possible thanks to a substantial increase in the production and distribution of electricity coming from solar and windwhich also compensated for the loss of electricity from hydroelectric power.

Emissions fell especially in Europa (-17%), Japan (-12%) and in United States (-8.6%) thanks to the abandonment of coal. L’India, however, saw an increase in emissions from the electricity sector, with a +3.7% compared to the first half of 2022, but with a decreasing trend. In Chinese emissions from the electricity sector increased by 7.9% due to the record drop in hydroelectric production.

L’hydroelectric went into deficit in the first part of 2023 due to adverse weather conditions, exacerbated by climate crisis. In particular it happened in China, where the hydroelectric deficit was compensated with a slight increase in production from fossil fuels.

Wind and solar are the only two electricity sources to have increased their share of global production, reaching 14.3%. Despite this, production grew less when compared to the first half of last year: wind production increased by 10% in the first half of 2023 (against +16% in 2022), and solar production increased by 16%. (against +26% in 2022). 50 countries have set new monthly solar generation records.

China leads the way, leading the growth of global solar production: China is in fact attributed 43% of global growth, while Europe, the United States and India each contributed 12%. The same goes for the growth of wind power, mainly attributable to China (91%).

Wind and solar have avoided 142 million tons of CO2 emissionsequal to more than the total emissions from South Korea’s energy sector. Contributing to the stabilization of emissions globally was the rapid decline of fossil fuels in the EU in the first half of 2023, which led to a 17% decline in energy sector emissions.

“It is still uncertain whether there will be a decline in energy sector emissions in 2023,” said Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, lead author of the report and senior electricity analyst at Ember. “While it is encouraging to see the remarkable growth of wind and solar energy, we cannot ignore the stark reality of adverse hydroelectric conditions, intensified by climate change. The world is one step away from peak emissions from the energy sector. Now we need to find it momentum for a rapid decline in fossil fuels ensuring a global agreement for triple renewables capacity this decade.”

As the report highlights, the growth achieved in the first half of 2023 in wind and solar, although positive, is lower than what is required to reach Net Zero: according to IEA projections, in fact, both should increase by 17% per year .