We probably don’t have to tell you anymore: in 2023 it is mainly the SUV that makes the weather nice everywhere. Just look at Volvo, which is traditionally the brand of the estate, but nowadays has more SUVs than station wagons among its ranks. As a result, you would almost be tempted to accuse the Swedes of following along, but before you do that, you might want to take a look at what they are planning to do next… Volvo is venturing into what is by far the biggest victim of the SUV craze: the MPV .

Volvo with illuminated grille

About a month ago they sent out the first teaser image of the EM90, and in it we saw a MPV of such proportions that you could safely call it a van. Now we are presented with more footage of it, although the EM90 always hides behind the curtains. Fortunately, we can see the lighting, which looks nice and angular at the back, while the EM90 clearly resembles its SUV brother EX90 at the front… Except for one detail, because the MPV seems to show off an illuminated Volvo logo in its grille.

This will most likely be a closed grille, because as the ‘E’ in the name suggests, this giant Volvo will be purely electric. We don’t know anything officially about its specifications yet, although you don’t have to dig deep to find out what the EM90 will be based on. For example, Volvo mother hen Geely already has a Zeekr 009 in its showrooms in China, and that is a 5.2 meter long electric MPV with remarkably similar proportions to this Swede. So count on a rear-wheel drive version with 272 hp or a four-wheel drive version with 540 hp, and a 140 kWh battery. The Zeekr achieves a driving range of 800 kilometers, although these are kilometers calculated according to the Chinese measurement cycle. We will learn what our WLTP method makes of this on November 12, when the Volvo EM90 is officially unveiled.