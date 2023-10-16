Volvo will soon enter a segment in which they have never been active before. For example, the Swedes already produced everything from hatchbacks to even convertibles, but they had not yet ventured into an MPV or MPV. That will soon change, or at least if we can believe Volvo’s shady teasing pictures of the past few weeks… But no matter how shady they may be; they were completely beyond the Chinese government’s lack of discretion.

800 (Chinese) kilometers

Before a new model can be launched in China, it must first receive approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This also applies to this electric Volvo EM90, which has appeared openly in the database there. As a result, we are now introduced to the first MPV that can wear the recognizable Volvo face, as evidenced by its *Hamer-of-Thor¨ headlights and, in this case, its luminous logo on the closed grille. At the rear we find split lighting in the style of the new EX90, although the lamps are connected by a strip with the brand name in it. In a side view it is perhaps the most difficult to recognize the Volvo design, but this EM90 probably looks familiar for another reason.

The electric Volvo MPV will share a large part of its body with the Zeekr 009, which is already well-known in China, and this also applies to its platform. The Chinese government has already revealed that the EM90 will be 5.2 meters long, just like the Zeekr. For the time being, the data speaks of a single electric motor with 272 hp on the rear axle, although we can assume that the Volvo will also get the 544 hp drivetrain of its four-wheel drive, Chinese brother. The latter offers the choice of a 116 kWh or a 140 kWh battery, good for a driving range of about 800 kilometers according to the Chinese measurement cycle.

The question remains, however, whether this Volvo will ever receive a calculation according to the European WLTP cycles. For the time being, the Swedes have not yet said in so many words whether he will dare to cross to our region, and the Chinese characters on the tailgate may not bode well. Will this be the first Volvo that will not be available in Europe? We’ll find out on November 12, when the curtain officially comes down.