Confindustria ANCMA returns to make itself heard: “The measure is still indispensable, support requires certainty and continuity”

October 2, 2023

Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle and Motorcycle Accessories) is once again strongly asking Minister Urso for the defrost of the 5.6 million euros advanced from the 2022 allocation provided for by the Simplifications Decree to finance the allocation of Ecobonus funds intended for the purchase of mopeds, motorcycles and electric quadricycles (category L).

This is what we read in a note released this morning by the association of producers and distributors following the exhaustion of the 2023 funds three months in advance about the end of the year.

In the first nine months of 2023 – continues the press release – the sector consumed 35 million euros allocated by the 2021 budget law and by Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022confirming the fact that at this stage the incentive still represents a lever important and an indispensable measure for the development of an electricity market”.

In the past few months ANCMA had signaled the risk that the market could quickly burn through the available funds, also due to the growing commercial success of electric minicars, which consumed around 50% of the resources allocated for the year 2023.

“We need certainty and continuity, because – he adds ANCMA – the intermittent trend of incentives damages companies in the sectorwho find themselves unable to plan their commercial activity and have to manage anomalous cash flows, as well as, naturally, slowing down the spread of electric mobility”.

“Unlock the 2022 funds – concludes the association – it would guarantee the electric two-wheeler sector coverage for the final part of the year. Furthermore, given the complexity of the revision of the incentive package for the automotive world, on which MIMIT has been working for several months, would be appropriate cut out the chapter on L category electric vehicles, to ensure autonomous management and quicker intervention times”.