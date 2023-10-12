At its ‘EV Day’, Kia showed off a bevy of electric concepts and models, and you can probably guess what form most of them will take. Almost all of them, from the gigantic EV9 to the compact Concept EV3, are SUVs… except for one model. Kia also shows a real sedan at its EV event, but that makes it anything but less relevant.

‘Perform’ driving mode

This is the Concept EV4, and that is more or less Kia’s alternative to the Polestar 2 or, in a certain sense, the Peugeot 408. The study model may be a step higher on its legs, but basically it sticks to the lines of a kind of fastback. Kia itself talks about a four-door sedan, so expect that the Concept EV4 will not have a high-opening hatchback tailgate. It is certain that this low concept car can also show off the Star Map lighting and the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design language, which combines rounded lines with sharp corners… And yes: in our opinion the end result can easily be compared to this.’ n Polestar 2 or who knows, even a Tesla Model 3.

Just like the other EV models, there is a good chance that this EV4 will soon have a production model, and we hope that it will retain most of its interior. So we find a minimalist coziness inside that looks like it uses pleasant materials from sustainable sources. The premium feeling comes from a large instrument cluster above the steering wheel that extends in one piece into the infotainment screen, while you will find sleek ambient lighting at the bottom of the cabin. This adapts to the driving mode, with which Kia already reveals that the drivetrain will have a ‘Perform’ mode… Although we are not yet allowed to know what kind of figures the EV4 puts on the table in that mode. We will probably have to wait until the production version is unveiled.