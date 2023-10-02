Yes, the world is cool enough that there are already more than 9 electric convertibles. In fact, there are quite a few more!

The transition from cars with a traditional combustion engine to fully electric cars is not something that can be completed in just a year. It is extremely difficult for new manufacturers to scale up production without compromising quality and… It is even more difficult for existing companies, because the entire infrastructure of such a company is designed for cars with explosive engines.

Manufacturers also want to make a little money from it. So what do they do: they make cars that mainly sell and on which there is a margin. So that means SUVs, crossovers, large sedans, luxury mid-size cars and so on it trickles down the range.

But what we also miss are electric convertibles. They are expensive and there is a large margin on them. The downside is that the numbers are too low to justify sales. But fortunately there are enough manufacturers who understand that such a car can work well as an image booster.

The times of only electric cars that are really different for the sake of being different are behind us. There are now cars that are ‘coincidentally’ electric and there are very cool convertibles with an electric motor.

MINI Cooper SE Convertible (F57)

2022

You can get the Mini with an electric motor. You can get the Mini as a Convertible. So it was a matter of time before the combination between the two was created. The combination isn’t even wrong. The regular petrol engines these days are a bit lifeless and have an OPF that throttles them. In addition, a convertible is a lot heavier and less stiff. So you’re not going to cut corners with a convertible like that.

Then an electric variant is actually brilliant. Plenty of torque to counter the high weight. Also nice: it’s just a nicely designed Mini Convertible and not a statement on wheels. Statements often don’t age well. There are also disadvantages, though. The price is seriously high, only 999 units are built and the car is seriously old.

MG Cyberster

2023

The big surprise from the IAA. It sounds stupid, but the MG Cyberster has an ‘old-school’ vibe about it. By this we do not mean the technology or the styling. No, just make a cool sports car. There are not many manufacturers who dare to do that these days. The MG Cyberster is less sporty than its appearance suggests.

It is a fairly heavy four-seater convertible, 1,920 kg if you have the four-wheel drive version with a scary large battery. Therefore, just go for the version with a single motor: it is lighter, cheaper and still goes to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds! To ensure that the handling is a bit good, they hired Marco Fainello, who worked at Ferrari during the Schumacher era.

Polestar 6

2026

Nice how the Americans are already sticking to a model year. This is the ‘2026 Polestar 6’. That means you have to wait a little longer. However, the design is as good as finished. The basis is of course the Polestar O2 concept from 2022. Formally speaking, it is a Targa and does not belong in this overview of electric convertibles. But it is a targa where the roof folds away completely and where you really sit open.

So it is certainly not a Porsche Targa where only part of it can be removed. Polestar does not go for the ‘light-footed roadster with average power. Nah, the engines on the front and rear axle together deliver 884 hp because yes, that is possible nowadays. Request: a cheaper model with only 400 hp on the rear axle is more than enough to have fun with.

Fisherman Ronin

2023

At Tesla they had the idea to start with a sports car in order to generate money plus the necessary brand awareness. Henrik Fisker started with an SUV, the Fisker Ocean. Well, Elon’s tactics worked a little better, because the Ocean is only now starting to become available, while there are already 4 Teslas in the digital showrooms.

The name Ronin does indeed come from the movie Ronin. Ronin is again the Japanese for a Samurai without a master. The car was unveiled last August. The car has a metal folding roof. Just like the Mini Cabriolet, Fisker will build 999 copies, all with ‘at least 1,000 hp’. So the price will be slightly higher.

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e

2017

You wouldn’t say it, but this model is already six and a half years old. In principle, it needs to be replaced, even though the Bentley EXP 12 Speed ​​6E has never gone into production (yet).

However, it is a car that we are sure will come, whether or not in a slightly different form. Bentley will also have to go electric and it is quite logical to use the Continental series for this.

Another car that we are sure will still be available is the open version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. There are plenty of markets where people would also like to be seen in the latest that Rolls-Royce has to offer.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

2024

While Bentley is taking its time with electric convertibles in the higher segment, Maserati is pushing it even further. The Maserati GranTurismo is a stunning car. You can get this with a potent V6, a stronger V6 and an extremely powerful electric drivetrain.

You just have to think about it for a moment. Then it fits in the list.

Maserati has been testing the electric open variant for some time. Yes, the GranCabrio Folgore. This has the same 761 hp and 1,350 Nm strong drivetrain of the coupe. In terms of weight, we are worried, because the closed Folgore already weighs 2,260 kg. On the other hand, the extra 150 kg (estimated) no longer matters.

Genesis X Convertible

2022

The Americans also call this a ’26’ model. There is more at stake for Genesis than just being on this list. Hyundai’s luxury brand (just like Hyundai) is still making significant strides in the field of design, quality, performance and driving characteristics.

The complete ‘X’ line consists of great concepts and this Convertible is the coolest. It is a showcase of what Genesis can do. The design is rock solid: only a few lines, but still a very recognizable family face. In terms of competition, you should see it as a kind of electric BMW 8 Series or Mercedes-AMG SL.

Pininfarina B95

2023

If you think the Pininfarina B95 looks like a Ferrari, you’re not alone. In fact, it’s probably exactly the intention. Pininfarina has designed most Ferraris for years and the B95 proves that they have not forgotten what they are doing.

The B95 is perhaps the most beautiful gray car ever. In terms of drivetrain, it is not a Roadster that you just kick on the tail on a mountain road, because the car has two engines that together weigh 1,900 hp. The drivetrain comes from Rimac, which also uses it in its own supercars. Pininfarina will build 10 of them.

Wiesmann Project Thunderball

2022

At Wiesmann they were always in love with the British sports car: low weight, long nose, short tail, rear-wheel drive and two seats.

In terms of technology, they were also intended to be less susceptible to failure, although the M3 and M5 engines of that time were not particularly reliable (hello bearing shells!). The Thunderball does not use BMW technology, but that of Porsche. It’s basically the drivetrain from a Taycan. It is already one of the coolest electric convertibles, even though we have not driven it a meter (yet).

