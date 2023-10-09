The choice for electric passenger cars is now huge! But what about electric commercial vehicles? What is there to choose?

Everyone will have to believe it, not only the hardworking office slave will have to use the Tesla, but also the handyman plumbing parcel deliverer will have to use the plug.

For the time being, of all the vans that drive through our country every day, only 1.4 percent are vans with a plug. In absolute numbers there are about 15 thousand and that will have to increase rapidly with the environmental zones springing up like mushrooms. But yes, those stubborn entrepreneurs keep buying those smelly diesel vans.

Objections

There are a lot of practical objections to why such an electric commercial vehicle is just not suitable for your job. Due to the heavy battery packs, the charging capacity can be considerably less and that trailer with rubble is not always allowed behind the EV bus.

In addition, it can be financially complicated. A new fully electric work bus is simply too expensive. The purchase price could easily be twice as high as that of the diesel-smoking version. Then such an electric bus also needs to be charged. You fill that fossil bus with diesel at the white pump, but for the electric one you have to charge it. Where will the charging station be located (at home, at work) and when will your employee charge the bus?

Heavyweights

Then one last matter. The largest buses can sometimes exceed 3,500 kilos in the fully electric variant (including loading capacity). There was now an exception for heavyweights with a plug up to 4,250 kilograms, but as of October 1, that exception no longer exists. For such a heavy vehicle you now have to have a truck driver’s license, a tachograph and you are only allowed 80. Difficult.

Anyway, enough objections mentioned, let’s look at what is possible. This is already available for people who drive vans and who want to switch to electric.

Compact commercial vehicles

The choice is now huge. In all shapes and sizes. We will go through it with you in order of format. First of all, the compact commercial vehicles. The offer here is now quite large.

First a quintuplet that comes from the same factory. The Peugeot e-Partner, the Citroën ë-Berlingo, the Opel Combo-e, the Fiat e-Doblò and the odd one out, not from Stellantis but still a bit, the Toyota Proace City Electric.

As expected, the specs of these electric commercial vehicles are virtually identical. The loading capacity of the cars is about 800 kilograms, which is about 200 kg less than their fuel counterparts. Interior space is just as large. The electric motor has a power of 100 kW and customers are equipped with a 50 kWh battery pack.

Range is about 275 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. A trailer up to 750 kg is possible. The biggest difference is the 10-year warranty that Toyota offers compared to the 2 years that the Stellantis brands offer. That can make all the difference for an entrepreneur.

Compact triplets

More brands are working together. For example, the Renault Kangoo, the Mercedes-Benz Citan and the Nissan Townstar are brothers of each other. All similar, just with a different logo on the nose. Well, the range and service of course differ from each other and there is only one, the Mercedes among the compact vans of course.

We’ll stick to the specs of the Renault. The Kangoo E-Tech, as the fully electric variant is called, has a range of up to 314 km (WLTP) and is equipped with a 45kWh battery pack.

It is available with a charging capacity of 11 kW and there is a version with a charging capacity of 22 kW. In terms of loading space, there is no difference with the fuel versions.

The maximum loading capacity is a bit disappointing. With a maximum of 537 kilos, this is limited for a commercial vehicle. A braked trailer can carry up to 1,500 kilograms.

No fully electric Volkswagen Caddy in the compact commercial vehicles, you just buy an ID.Buzz Cargo. A fully electric Ford Tourneo Courier, but not yet a Ford Transit Courier.

Medium commercial vehicle

If you go a size bigger, there is also a lot to choose from. More than with the smaller variants.

Here too we kick off with the quintuplets being built by Stellantis. The Peugeot e-Partner, the Citroën ë-Jumpy, the Opel Vivaro-e, Fiat e-Scudo and its Japanese stepsister the Toyota Proace Electric.

With these five you can choose from a 55 or a 75 kWh version. One takes you 230 km with a full battery and the other 330 km. The payload is around 1,000 kilograms (depending on the version) and the maximum towing weight is also 1,000 kilograms.

Vans with a star on the grille

This should of course not be missing from the list of electric commercial vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz eVito. Above is a picture of the new one that is coming, but little is known about it other than a lot of promotion surrounding the MBUX system.

The specs of the current eVito then. The battery pack has a capacity of 66 kWh, giving the car a range of up to 286 kilometers. The loading capacity varies per length, but is a maximum of 848 kilograms. Major disadvantage, towing a trailer is not possible, the towing weight is zero kilograms. Hopefully the latter has been resolved for the new one.

Ford and Volkswagen

Perhaps not represented in the compact electric commercial vehicles, these two brands are huge in the medium category! Ford and Volkswagen.

Already announced a year ago and now it’s almost here! As a PHEV and fully electric as the Ford E-Transit Custom. A range of up to 380 kilometers, a payload of up to 1,100 kilograms and the reason why we are explicitly putting it in the spotlight here, a maximum towing weight of up to 2,300 kilograms.

The latter makes it the first among electric commercial vehicles of this size that is starting to become interesting for contractors and the like. Because with a towing capacity of 1,000 kilos you won’t do much if you are going to plaster or demolish a house and remove waste.

Then the bus of all buses, but electric: the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo. Loosely inspired by the original VW bus, the Bulli. The ID.Buzz has been available in a van version for a while now and we see it driving around a lot.

The ID.Buzz Cargo comes with a 77 kWh battery pack, which is good for a range of 424 kilometers (WLTP). The maximum loading capacity is 650 kilos. The ID.Buzz Cargo can also tow a maximum of 1,000 kilos.

Renault

Then the other French guy. Renault. Also a big player in vans. The Kangoo is already fully electric and so is the Master. But the Renault Trafic was still available as an EV. But from next month the first copies will actually be delivered.

The Renault Trafic E-Tech is available in two lengths and has a 52 kWh battery. The payload is available up to 1,100 kilograms. The towbar can carry a maximum weight of 920 kilos and the range is a maximum of 297 kilometers (WLTP). If you choose the long-range version, which is limited to 90 kilometers per hour, you can extend the driving range to 322 kilometers.

Nissan has its own variant of the fossil Trafic under the name Primastar. It is expected that it will also be available as an EV.

Chinese maverick

Then let’s pay attention to a Chinese brand under the SAIC umbrella: Maxus. With the eDeliver 3, this brand is also entering the market for fully electric medium-sized commercial vehicles.

Available in two lengths with a payload of up to 930 kilograms and a range of up to 371 kilometers (WLTP). The battery pack is a 50 kWh one. The maximum towing weight is 1,025 kilograms, with a small caveat. The maximum train weight is quite low at 2,750 kilos. If you hang the maximum on the towbar, you will have a maximum of 1,725 ​​kilos left for the car itself. Since the eDeliver3 itself already weighs 1,620 kilos when empty, this means an effective payload of 105 kilos…

Largest commercial vehicles

Then the powerhouse, the space wonders and almost trucks. The problem cases with the B driving licenses fall into this category. But there are also plenty with a payload of less than 3,500 kilograms.

First of all, the Volkswagen e-Crafter. It has a range of 115 kilometers and a payload of 970 kilograms. These are only small packages, otherwise the bus will be too heavy. No trailer possible.

Renault also offers a large bus, the Renault Master E-Tech. Here a maximum payload of 1,100 kilos and a range of 120 kilometers. No trailer possible.

Mercedes-Benz then. Just like the eVito, a new one has been announced for the eSprinter. It can arrive at the dealer at any time. Until then you can still buy the old one. We would wait a while, because Mercedes promises a range of up to 400 kilometers with the new eSprinter compared to 142 kilometers of the outgoing model. Please note that 400 kilometers is just a simulation, not yet a final number. In the city, the simulation even claims 500 kilometers.

Here too, further specs are not yet known, so we focus on the outgoing model. It has a loading capacity of up to 1,000 kilograms, depending on which version of the battery pack you choose. Larger package means more weight and less payload. Here too, towing a trailer is not an option.

Stellantis quadruped

Hey, no quintuplets? No, Toyota does not purchase large electric commercial vehicles from Stellantis. So here are quadruplets. These are the Peugeot e-Partner, the Citroën ë-Jumper, the Opel Movano-e and the Fiat eDucato. There are variants with a range of 200 to 340 kilometers. Loading capacity depends on the brand and version you choose. There are a lot of variables here.

Ford E-Transit

Then the Ford E-Transit. With a payload of up to 1,967 kilograms, a range of up to 317 kilometers and a trailer of up to 750 kilograms is possible, but not for all versions. Very useful for the local parcel seller.

Chinese parcels

Maxus also participates in the parcel delivery category with Ali Express parcels. The large variant is called eDeliver 9. It is available with a 72 or 89 kWh battery pack. With the largest package, a range of up to 296 kilometers is possible. With a payload of up to 1,350 kilograms, there is quite a bit to carry.

The maximum towing weight here is up to 1,500 kilos and without problems with the train weight as with its smaller brother. In this case, the contractor would be better off opting for the larger bus.

Well, is the list now complete?

Yes and no. There is a lot to choose from. For example, Stellantis is working on a hydrogen variant for its medium-sized vans. Renault does the same for its Master.

You can also choose a Ford F-150 Lightning pick-up truck via the gray import. Dodge, Rivian and of course Tesla are also making their contribution. Or what about the Kia e-Soul Cargo? with a range of 452 kilometers and the comfort of a passenger car?

In short, if you are looking for electric commercial vehicles, there is now something to choose from. Small, big, huge, luxury, pick-up. Everything is possible. But look carefully at what you need. Do you drive long distances, do you have to tow a heavy trailer or do you only transport clothing within an environmental zone in a city? There is now something for everyone.

Left or right, in Europe and The Hague we all have to switch to electric driving, including contractors, plumbers and parcel deliverers. The ranges must increase, as should the payload and towing weight.

If the supply increases and the price decreases, the entrepreneur will automatically choose for his money. Subsidies are also available (33 million euros in 2023). The SEBA subsidy scheme (Subsidy Scheme for Emission-Free Commercial Vehicles), where the entrepreneur can receive a 5,000 euro subsidy, is a helping hand. But the price difference between fossil and electric is often much greater. And that subsidy pot was empty again at the end of August. We will see.

This article Electric commercial vehicles, this is the offer first appeared on Ruetir.