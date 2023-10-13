The Citroën C3 remains an extremely popular model. The compact hatchback became the best-selling car in our country both last year and the year before, an achievement that only becomes more impressive knowing that the current generation has been around since 2016. In the meantime, its brothers and sisters within the Stellantis group — such as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa — have long since switched to a more modern platform and to purely electric powertrains… So it’s high time for the C3 to catch up.

“About 25,000 euros”

Or should we say: “for the ë-C3”, because according to Citroën, that electric version is the first that we will get to know. The French have sent a short teaser video into the world and fortunately they reveal that that is the car we are looking at. Based on the images, we would swear that we are looking at a crossover, so you can count on the new C3 and ë-C3 to stand a little higher on the legs. We are also introduced to front and rear lights that may look familiar to you. They are strongly reminiscent of the units of the Oli Concept, an electric study model with which Citroën wanted to prove that characterful, electric mobility does not have to be expensive.

The latter also applies to this ë-C3, or at least if we can believe Citroën’s CEO. He already revealed that the electric variant of the new C3 wants to challenge the Chinese budget EVs, and he would do so with a base price of around 25,000 euros. In addition to competitors from the Far East, the Citroën would also compete with the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Renault 5, both electric cars that should soon be on the market with a similar price tag. In-house there is Fiat, which wants to build an electric Panda with the same technical basis as this ë-C3. In other words, this Citroën will be an important car in the electrical world, and we will learn all about it when it is unveiled on October 17.