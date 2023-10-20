Forgive the lame pun, but the electric advance is gradually taking on the proportions of a real Blitzkrieg. For example, just three months ago, when the European registration figures for the first half of 2023 came in, we were able to report that diesel cars maintained a nice lead over EVs. Now, however, that lead has disappeared like snow in the sun.

Strongest climber: Tesla

The “European Automobile Manufacturers Association” — or ACEA for friends — has taken stock for the first nine months of 2023, and things are suddenly looking less good for the diesel engine. For example, its market share has fallen from 14.8 percent to 14.1 percent compared to the first six months of the year, but that in itself is not the most remarkable thing about the story. In the meantime, the percentage of EVs has increased from 12.4 percent to 14.0 percent, which brings them almost equal. In absolute figures, there are already 1,112,192 electric cars registered in Europe this year, compared to 1,116,774 diesel cars… But if things continue at that pace, the EV will overtake the self-igniter for the first time by the end of 2023 By the way, Belgium is doing its bit to catch up: EVs are already more popular in our country than diesel cars.

The strongest riser during the first nine months of this year will therefore not surprise you, because that is Tesla. They managed to deliver no less than 131.2 percent more cars compared to the same period in 2022, good for almost 120,000 more cars. Perhaps more remarkable is the second strongest increase, because that is Alfa Romeo with 80.3 percent more registrations… Anyway, with a total of 35,572 Alfas this year, leader Volkswagen does not have to worry immediately: they delivered in the first nine months of 2023 already 873,432 new cars.