Nowadays it is essential to have car insurance to cover any type of inclemency that may occur such as a collision, a scratch or an accident.

However, while insurers are quite clear about what to charge for insurance on a diesel or gasoline car, the same is not true for the emerging electric car market.

There is a new report that indicates that electric cars They risk becoming uninsurable as insurers fight over the price of battery repairs, the main sticking point.

This is what he points out Jonathan Hewettexecutive director of Thatcham Research, who has pointed out that the lack of knowledge and understanding about the cost of repairing electric car batteries is driving up insurance and causing some providers to even refuse to provide this type of coverage.

However, electric cars have a major disadvantage compared to cars gasoline or diesel, and they are much more expensive to repair.

“The challenge is that we have no way of knowing if the battery has been compromised or damaged in any way. The threat of thermal runaway means that a catastrophic fire can occur if the battery cells are damaged in a collision,” he explains.

“What we find difficult to understand at this moment is how we approach this diagnostic technique. “It’s like a doctor trying to understand what’s wrong with you without notes or x-rays,” he adds.

However, according to The Telegraph, car repair costs increased by 33% during the first quarter of the year compared to 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers.

But average electric car insurance costs rose by a whopping 72% in the year to September, and those are already big problems.

While electric car insurance is expected to catch up with gasoline and diesel car insurance once the necessary tools are in place, it doesn’t look like it will happen anytime soon.

“The battery is an extremely expensive component of an electric vehicle and until we find efficient ways to address it, we will have the challenge of high premiums for electric vehicles, which no one wants,” he says.

The problem is that government guidelines require that electric cars with damaged batteries must be quarantined from other cars, due to the risk of fires in these batteries.

Insurers would need to spend up to an additional €1 billion a year on quarantine facilities for these electric cars with damaged batteries by 2035.