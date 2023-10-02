Audi has big plans in the electric field, or at least for its ‘normal’ models. For example, every even number in their range will soon refer to an EV, from the A4, A6 and Q6 to even the luxury sloop A8. However, Ingolstadt remained silent about sportier EVs and RS enthusiasts who want to plug in will have to make do with the E-Tron GT for the time being – and there is secretly more Porsche than Audi. In the meantime, icons such as the TT and the R8 are on their last legs, so is that side of the Audi story completely lost?

”SSP Sport”

Not if it depends on Oliver Hoffman, the brand’s technical director. In a conversation with the British Autocar, he revealed that Audi has plans for a specific platform for electric sports cars. These will not just be sports cars, but “iconic models”, so you can count on there being a few supreme two-door examples. Hoffmann remained tight-lipped about the shape, but he did provide some insight into what it would all look like underneath. There, the sporty Audis would use a modified version of the VW group’s new SSP platform.

That may sound familiar to you, because group partner Porsche has similar plans. There is a powerful giga SUV in the offing above the Cayenne, and it would be built on an ‘SSP Sport’ basis, which is therefore a sporty derivative of the regular platform. That doesn’t mean that Audi’s technical director is also talking about SUVs here, because it looks like there will be something for everyone. Hoffmann is talking about a whole range of sporty EVs, so let’s hope that there will finally be a real R8 e-tron among them.