Rift between Warsaw and Berlin: the elections in Poland split the EU

After the first pickaxe from Slovakia, the second is being prepared. And this could be even stronger, with disastrous consequences for the unity of aEuropean Union thinking about expanding but which risks imploding internally before expanding its jurisdiction. Voting will take place in Poland on Sunday 15 October, a key country for the economic, political and geopolitical balances not only of Eastern Europe, but of the entire bloc and the stability of relations with the United States. Not to mention the decisive role played on war in Ukraine.



The vote is decisive not only for Poland itself, but also in relations with Germany and therefore in the role of the traditional leadership of the EU within the continent. Fighting to win an unprecedented third mandate, the Polish nationalist government has in fact targeted Germany, a NATO ally and main trading partner. How? Among other things, the leaders of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party they accused Germany of trying to impose the Polish government’s policy on any issue from Berlin, from immigration to gas.

READ ALSO: Slovakia elections, Fico favorite. Europe frightened by the left-wing Orban

READ ALSO: European Union, enlargement to the East: beyond the Balkans also Putin’s garden

A way to win votes in a tighter race than usual, but which risks having consequences for the stability of the entire EU. The feud has fractured the largely united European front in support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion, dashing a plan for a joint Polish-German tank repair plant to benefit Kiev.

The Polish right is convinced: “Berlin wants Tusk’s victory”

The populist PiS leadership also claims that Germany is plotting to return the party’s main electoral opponent to power, former Liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk. PiS has leveraged a distrust towards Germany that is still very strong among a part of the electorate, especially among older conservatives who remember the devastation of the Second World War. Many Poles, including 56% of respondents in a recent survey, believe that Germany did not do enough to compensate for the damage inflicted by the war. PiS demanded that Germany pay over 1 trillion euros in reparations, which Berlin refused.

Beyond electoral calculations, the dispute has already had an impact on efforts to help Ukraine. In April the Defense Ministers of Germany and Poland, with a smile and a hug of solidarity, they had announced the creation of a joint center in Poland to repair tanks German-made Leopards damaged in battle in Ukraine. But the deal quickly fell apart. In another controversy, Warsaw resisted a German offer to station Patriot missile air defense units in Poland, before ultimately agreeing.

Kiev observes with concern, also because it is known that in several European countries the wind of assistance towards Ukraine is blowing less strongly than it once did. Poland was among the most convinced partners, especially at the beginning, somehow dragging Germany and beyond. The electoral logic risks jeopardizing everything, even as it happens In the United States, chaos in Congress poses new dangers. So much so that there are those who imagine that Joe Biden could try to organize a trilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to try to settle things. The Western block has a rather crumbly hold.

Subscribe to the newsletter