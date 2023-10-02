Selebtek.suara.com – Bacawapres Prabowo’s electability is claimed to be superior to that of Ganjar Pranowo and also Anies Baswedan. This data is based on the results of an LSI survey which stated that Prabowo had an electability of 52.3 percent while Ganjar had 44.2 percent. There were 3.5 percent of respondents who did not answer.

In creating the survey, LSI involved 1,200 respondents using a multi-stage random sampling method and data collection techniques through face-to-face interviews and using questionnaires.

This survey was conducted on 4-12 September 2023. The survey’s margin of error was approximately 2.9 percent, as quoted by CNNindonesia.

LSI said that Prabowo’s superiority over Ganjar in this latest survey was still the same as the LSI Denny JA survey in August. At that time, Prabowo was recorded as having an electability of 51.5 percent while Ganjar had an electability of 43.1 percent.

LSI also said that the Kompas Research and Development survey on 27 July-7 August 2023 also showed a simulation of the 2024 presidential election if there were only two candidates.

According to him, the survey showed that Prabowo got an electability of 52.9 while Ganjar only got 47.1 percent. This applies if it only involves the two of them and is face to face, aka head to head.

Prabowo also received a high electability score when facing Anies Baswedan. The survey noted that Prabowo’s electability reached 65.2 percent, while Anies’ was only 34.8 percent.

Apart from that, Kompas Research and Development noted that Ganjar has an electability of 60.1 percent and can win if he faces Anies who has a vote share of 39.9 percent.

