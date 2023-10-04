Like a whirlwind, ELDEN RING shook the video game industry in early 2022. In addition to receiving universal praise from the press, it sold millions of copies and captivated the community. One of the people who ventured into the beautiful but dangerous Middle Lands was none other than professional wrestler Randy Orton. Of course, it seems that he had help.

As part of a social media message exchange that took place last year, the WWE star confessed that he is a big fan of FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s masterpiece. In a reply to a user, he revealed that he was level 527 at the time, which showed his passion for the game.

Now, however, it seems that the fighter had outside help to deal with the most frustrating parts of the open-world video game.

Randy Orton paid someone to level up his character in ELDEN RING

In a live broadcast on the Twitch channel called The Insiderz, wrestlers Brennan Williams and Mansoor Al-Shehail shared a very funny anecdote involving Randy Orton, also known in the ring as The Legend Killer or The Apex Predator.

Specifically, the duo recalled that time the WWE star approached them before an episode of Monday Night Raw to talk about ELDEN RING and how difficult it seemed to him. There, he allegedly confessed that he paid money for someone to help him level up.

“Yes, it is very complicated. I paid a guy $1000 USD to give me infinite runes so I could level up to level 100 right away,” Randy Orton commented, according to Mansoor Al-Shehail. Immediately, Brennan Williams continued with the story and assured that Orton told them the following: “I love this game, it’s impressive. But no, I couldn’t deal with that crap, so I paid a guy to give me a bunch of runes.”

The former wrestling couple joked about the situation and imagined with a laugh that the wrestling legend took to social media to make the strange offer. You can see the video here.

Randy Orton is certainly not the only celebrity who played ELDEN RING. Without going too far, Elon Musk, the controversial owner of Twitter/X, is a big fan of FromSoftware’s work and takes advantage of any opportunity to talk about the video game.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious story? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING is now available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can read more news related to it by clicking here.

