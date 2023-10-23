On Sunday, an Iranian court sentenced journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, the journalists who reported on the case of Mahsa Amini. The convictions cover several crimes related to their coverage of Amini’s story, including collaborating with the US government (seven years for Hamedi and six for Mohammadi) and acting against national security (five years for both). The journalists were also sentenced to a further year in prison for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran”. They will be able to appeal within 20 days. If the convictions are confirmed, the two women will have to spend the longest sentence in prison, therefore seven years for Hamedi and six for Mohammadi.

The two journalists were arrested in September 2022 and have since been held in Evin prison, in northern Tehran, known for being the facility where political opponents are usually imprisoned. The court said that if the convictions are upheld, the time already spent in Evin will be deducted from the years to be served.

Hamedi was the journalist who made public the story of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in prison on 16 September 2022 after being arrested for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly. Amini’s death had provoked widespread, exceptional and transversal protests against the Iranian regime, which had responded with harsh and violent repression, with thousands of arrests, hundreds of deaths in clashes and subsequent death sentences, some of which were carried out in public.

