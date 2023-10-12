October is underway and horror shows are already taking place in the city, among them is El Títere, one of the interactive tours of the genre that offers its season at El Palacio de las Vacas.

In an interview with Fernando Arancor, one of the producers of the staging, he talks about this thematic theatrical show, which can be seen by an audience from eight years of age, who must be accompanied by an adult.

The history

About the plot, Fernando explains that El Títere is an interactive horror tour, which offers a story with three versions, since “it is narrated by three different characters: A notary, a medium and an officer, who are summoned to the Palacio de las Vacas to analyze the property because the government is going to put it up for sale. And they will hold an auction of everything inside the property, which is why the notary and the official go to attest to the legality of what happened.”

But The Palace belonged to Gaspar Montalvo, a man who was never able to have children, who was married to Rosela Valverde de Montalvo, and “in their attempt to have children they built a collection of puppets which they treated like children.” and they took care of them as such, so throughout the story the characters realize that something is happening, that there is something, that many children’s laughter is heard, that the movements are heard, involving the audience.”

The production

He adds that it is interactive because “as Casa Interactiva producer of El Títere in co-production with Palacio de las Vacas, we seek for the public to be more active by being part of, which means that the attendees will be inspectors who will also give it faith and legality ”.

Mention that Each room of the Palace “is intervened, if people come they will know the history and the rooms, but if they attend another function they will know other roomseach room is for certain actors”, since in each performance the rooms are rotated.

El Títere is aimed at horror lovers and all those who want to enjoy a different experience and who want to live an October with horror things.

The suggestion to attend this interactive work is “comfortable clothing, as free as possible, with the intention of having fun, there is a lot of art, the puppets were made by Guillermina López, who worked with Guillermo del Toro, the staging takes seven months to prepare. All the puppets that are in the Montalvo collection are a 100% Guadalajara product from the creative hands of talented people.” The puppet collection is made up of around 15 puppets throughout the tour.

The cast

Regarding the cast, he expresses thatwith 40 people in total, who rotate in each performance since 20 artists participate on stage per tour. . . . Some of the participating actors are Ale Moreno, Maria Cordova, Mariale Vazquez, Luis Fernando Gonzalez, Arturo Velez, Alayo Morales, Fernando Arancor, Armando Solares and Ricardo Vilchis.

He highlights that together with Jorge Ibarra, director and playwright, they already have more than 10 horror productions, in more than four years. The costumes are by Rodrigo Caldera, the scenery is the Palacio de las Vacas itself.

Regarding the costs, he commented that there is a VIP ticket, which for that audience there is “an extra scene, a photo with the actors and a small puppet as a gift.”

The puppet

Cow Palace

Until the 5th of November.

V-D 19:00, 20:30 y 22:00 hrs.

$350 general. $450 VIP tour of El Palacio de las vacas, interactive play and additional horror experience.

