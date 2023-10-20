The Roma and national team striker: “My reaction can only be very firm.” The Lazio defender: “Unacceptable pillory”

“Although I am not inclined to expose myself publicly, my reaction can only be very firm. What happened was, in no uncertain terms, an ignominious operation and, what is even worse, surgically orchestrated: to protect myself, the company to which I am tied to Italian football and, ultimately, its authors must certainly be held accountable and dissuaded from any similar initiatives”: these are the words of Stephan El Shaarawy – through his lawyers Matteo Uslenghi and Federico Venturi Ferriolo of LCA Studio Legale – in the complaint just filed against Corona and Striscia the news to the Milan Prosecutor’s Office.

Nicolò Casale, defender of Lazio, has also sued – through his lawyer Guido Furgiuele – Corona, “Striscia la notizia” and the news site Dillingernews for the alleged revelations about the Biancoceleste footballer in the context of the football betting scandal. “Nicolò has never bet on a sporting event and the pillory to which he is subjected on the basis of the word of a full-blown criminal, ready to do anything to have media visibility, is unacceptable” are the words in a note from the lawyer. The complaint is for “aggravated defamation”, but from what we learn, a request is made to verify any “profiles of slander or revelation of official secrets” in relation to the statements made at the police station by Corona.