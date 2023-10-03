The name of the municipality comes from the waterfall of the Santiago River that, At the end of the 19th century, it gave rise to two of the most important projects in Jalisco at that time: the hydroelectric plant that provided public service to the city of Guadalajara, and the Río Grande factory, the one with the highest production volume and quantity of State workers.

“It is no wonder that El Salto has grown drastically during the second half of the 20th century, in part due to its strategic location and its proximity to the state capital; and, on the other hand, for the railway line that allowed cargo transportation that enhanced the development and growth of the area as an industrial center,” details the internet portal of the mayor of this municipality.

The industrialization process of the municipality accelerated with the arrival of national and foreign companies that took advantage of the competitive advantages and the high land, rail and air connectivity, which over time would give rise to the so-called “Mexican Silicon Valley,” indicated the City Council. .

El Salto has managed to position itself as a center of logistics and industrial development in the State, benefiting from the nearshoring phenomenon, which has grown in this municipality thanks to its competitive advantages, strategic location, its proximity to key markets and its industrial infrastructure.

Among the companies that recently joined El Salto and decided to invest their capital, in order to also improve jobs for the inhabitants of this municipality are, for example, Vesta Park, which, with an investment of 216 million dollars, inaugurated its first phase, which began construction in 2019 and concluded in 2022.

Mercado Libre also opted for this municipality to open the first distribution center in El Bajío and the third in the country. with an investment of 27.1 million dollars.

Recal, a world-class Mexican company, invested 60 million dollars to build its second plant for the production of steel structures, while Aptiv, Irish manufacturing plant, was established in El Salto with an investment of 40 million dollars. For its part, O’Reilly Auto Parts inaugurated its first distribution center in Mexico here, the first of its kind, with an area of ​​370 thousand square feet.

On the whole, These companies have managed to generate more than 10 thousand direct and indirect jobs for the inhabitants of El Salto and surrounding municipalities, such as Tonalá, Juanacatlán and Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

According to the Federal Government, in general, the productions of this municipality managed to close 2022 with a total of seven thousand 337 million dollars in international sales. For June 2023 alone, El Salto’s international sales were 508 million dollars and a total of 267 million dollars in international purchases.

“El Salto is the main industrial corridor in Jalisco and the second nationally, with companies from all industrial branches. El Salto has a large number of industrial parks that have grown in the last five years, which has allowed it to increase from 900 thousand square meters in 2017 to one million 800 thousand in 2023, registering a 100% growth in the supply of parks. industrial,” the report stated.

Ricardo Santillán, mayor of El Salto, has also focused on the social development of the various communities in the municipality. SPECIAL

A municipality with international potential

El Salto is one of the nine municipalities that make up the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), and has become one of the key areas for the growth of the industry in our State thanks to the companies that have established themselves there and that They allow the generation of jobs for the inhabitants of the Area.

According to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG), its formation dates back to 1530, in the years in which Nuño de Guzmán, a Spanish conqueror, toured the Jalisco territory.

By 1818, only the Jesús María hacienda existed with its first settlers, José María Bermejillo and his wife Dolores Negrete. Later, a sugar mill was installed, then an electrical plant and a flour factory that gave life to the town.

It was in 1866 that, according to researchers from the University of Guadalajara, Juan Jorge Rodríguez and María del Rosario Cota, who A threading mill arrived in El Salto, which used a waterfall to obtain energy, thus becoming one of the first municipalities in the country to receive industrial projects, while in 1896 one of the first manufacturing factories was established in this municipality.

It was a cotton yarn and fabric factory with French capital, called “Compania Industrial Manufacturing SA”, with approximately 1,650 workers, and it was in 1943 that El Salto was established as an independent municipality of Juanacatlán, according to historical data from the Government. State.

Shortly after that, in the 1960s, the first industrial corridor in El Salto was built, the first to be installed in the State of Jalisco, having, for example, the installation of internationally prestigious electronics companies such as IBM and Hitachi.

“However, it took a long time for El Salto to join the economic development of the region, and now some of the companies that work there are moving their production plants to Asian countries,” point out Juan Jorge and María del Rosario in their article “Development from El Parque Industrial, El Salto, Jalisco”, published at the end of 2006.

In 1982, the Association of Industrialists of El Salto AC (AISAC) was created, with the objective of promoting a mechanism before government bodies so that, in collaboration with companies, safety and health at work are guaranteed, but also promote healthy habits and contribute to environmental management from corporate responsibility.

By 1988, the Honda de México plant was established in this municipality for the production of motorcycles that is still in operation, and which exports these vehicles to the United States and Canada.

