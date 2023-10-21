The famous Spanish YouTuber El Rubius has been sharing his experience in Spider-Man 2, the successful title from Insomniac Games, which he has been playing non-stop since its release, and praising its quality at all times. But an interaction at one point in his stream has generated varied reactions, from support for what he did to fun and hate for doing it.

During the broadcast, an in-game interaction develops between Spidey and Danika Hart, a secondary character, which is loaded with inclusive language, where she uses the neutral form “scientific” instead of “scientific” or “scientific.” or “expert” instead of expert, in a dialogue that includes the phrase “And on top of that he has hired my favorite bee scientist.” At that moment the Rubius freezes any expression on her face, goes to the game settings and deactivates the inclusive language option.

Community reactions

The moment that has gone viral on the Internet has left us with visceral reactions to the point of calling the YouTuber to die for having carried out this act, with insults and discriminatory language regarding his sexual orientation, which is supposedly why they are demonstrating. .

But not everything has been hate for El Rubius, on the other hand there are people who say that there is nothing wrong with disabling something that you don’t like in the game for which you paid 80 dollars, or some more daring ones who have called it “BASED “.

An issue that will continue to cause debate, and in some cases hatred and intemperate harassment on the part of the aggrieved sector. The option within the game is to be used, the question is, should you do it while thousands of people watch it?

What is inclusive language?

Inclusive language is a way of expressing oneself that seeks to avoid discrimination and exclusion of people. It is based on the use of language that is respectful of all people, regardless of their gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability or any other characteristic.

