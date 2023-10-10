Moisés has revealed his new motto in Pasapalabra at the beginning of this program: “The one for the gardeners: enjoy while we can.” With that unusual joke for him because of how restrained he usually is, he has made a declaration of intentions that he has to carry out in El Rosco. With Óscar as an opponent, that objective is always complicated and indeed the duel has once again been marked by equality.

In fact, the lead on the scoreboard has been moving from one side to the other during the test, without a clear dominator. The key has been in the moment in which Óscar has completed the first round: he has rounded it off with 20 correct answers but in that same turn the “fear” failure has arrived. When it is permanent, as Roberto Leal asked, it is not “fearlessness” but “fearlessness.” A new dictionary curiosity that viewers have been able to learn.

Despite this setback, El Rosco has by no means been decided. The Madrid native, despite the ruling, has managed to add 22 letters, while Moisés has placed himself with one less. That is, it is convenient for one to get a certain more and the other needs it. With this suspense, the outcome has been exciting until everyone’s last response. Hit play and relive it!