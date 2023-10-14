With the Prime Offers Festival already over, taking all the spotlight these days, it is time to keep an eye on other stores to see what offers they have available. El Corte Inglés, as usual every weekend, has Tecnoprecios to discount numerous electronic products.

Samsung QLED Q80C

This smart TV offers a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and 100 Hz. It also stands out for its sound, with 70 W power speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. It has TizenOS for the operating system.

It is a model that is also ideal for playing in 4K at 120 fps, due to its compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Proits Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology to reach 144 Hz or four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also comes with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. Its price remains at 949 euros.

TV QLED 138cm (55″) Samsung TQ55Q80CAT Direct Full Array 4K Inteligencia Artificial Smart TV

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Aspire 3

This office laptop has a 15.6 inch LED screen and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). The weight of this equipment is 1.9 kg. Mount the processor AMD Ryzen 3 3250Ualong with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, plus Windows 11 installed.

Includes WiFi 5, Bluetooth, USB 3.1, USB 2.0, Ethernet and HDMI. With an Acer mouse with Bluetooth included, its price drops again to 399 euros.

Acer Notebook Aspire 3 A315-59-504M QWERTY Español Intel Core i5-1235U 512 GB SSD 15,6″ 16 GB RAM

HP OMEN 27q

This gaming-focused monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel, with a resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels)a refresh rate of 165 Hza response time of 1 ms and a brightness of 400 nits.

It integrates AMD FreeSync Premium technology, Flicker Free, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input and a 3.5 mm jack audio output. Its price now is 239 euros.

Monitor PC Gaming 68,6 cm (27″) HP OMEN 27q, 165 Hz, QHD, AMD FreeSync Premium

LG S40Q sound bar

This bar offers Dolby Digital 2.1 sound with 3000 W total power and has a remote control and 2 HDMI connectors, one input and one output, Bluetooth 4.1 or optical input.

Its price, which comes from being 205 euros, now has a discount of 45 euros to remain at 159 euros.

LG S40Q – Smart Sound Bar, 2.1 Channels, Dolby Digital Surround Sound with Powerful Bass, Wide Connectivity, HDMI, Bluetooth, USB, Optical Input and Android/iOS App, Black

Drift DR250G

To complete your setup, you have this Drift gaming chair with a very ergonomic design, finished in high-quality soft polyurethane with padded armrests and finished in the same material. It has 5 wheels, it is swivel, adjustable in height and has a reclining backrest from 90 to 135º, being capable of supporting up to 150 kg of load.

With a usual price of 229 euros, now with a 50% off It remains at 114 euros, more than half of its price.

Drift DR250G – Professional Gaming Chair, leatherette, 4D adjustable armrest, class 4 piston, tilting seat, adjustable height, reclining backrest, lumbar and cervical cushions, black/green color

