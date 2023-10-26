El Chicharito Hernández collaborates with Five Nights at Freddy’s to promote the film | Ruetir

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie debuts this week and millions of people are preparing to see it in theaters. There is no doubt that Mexico will be one of the regions in which it will be most successful. Universal Pictures has not skimped on the promotion of the film and as an example is the promotional campaign it did in collaboration with Chicharito. You read it right, as incredible as it may seem, the Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy, teamed up with the distributor Universal Pictures to invite fans to see the horror film. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 Five Nights at Freddy’s X Chicharito is official in this commercial The collaboration in question consists of a 1-minute promotional video in which the footballer can be seen at a press conference, but without paying much attention to the reporters, as he prefers to watch the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s. It doesn’t take him long to begin to regret what he did, since from one moment to the next the reporters disappear and he is left alone in a dark place. (img id_image=”820479″ caption=”El Chicharito became canon in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s thanks to this commercial” data-cb_gallery=”galeria1″>

Five Nights at Freddy’s X Chicharito is official in this commercial

The collaboration in question consists of a 1-minute promotional video in which the footballer can be seen at a press conference, but without paying much attention to the reporters, as he prefers to watch the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

It doesn’t take him long to begin to regret what he did, since from one moment to the next the reporters disappear and he is left alone in a dark place.

(img id_image=”820479″ caption=”El Chicharito became canon in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s thanks to this commercial” />” width=”832″ height=”?” crop=”false” alignment=”center “)(/img)





Five Nights at Freddy’s X Chicharito is official in this commercial

The collaboration in question consists of a 1-minute promotional video in which the footballer can be seen at a press conference, but without paying much attention to the reporters, as he prefers to watch the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

It doesn’t take him long to begin to regret what he did, since from one moment to the next the reporters disappear and he is left alone in a dark place.

(img id_image=”820479″ caption=”El Chicharito became canon in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s thanks to this commercial

While trying to understand what happened, Hernández walks down a hallway while scenes of the animatronics Freddy, Bonnie and Chica appear to finally finish the promotional video with Foxy.

Javier Hernández enjoys streaming on some occasions when he is not playing soccer and he usually plays FPS or soccer titles, but not horror games because he is not a fan of the genre and does not tolerate scares. However, he did play Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 on occasion, although for the above reasons he did not enjoy it.

In case you missed it: You can now get all the Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles that Cinemex sells, we’ll tell you how much they cost.

What did you think of the collaboration? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News