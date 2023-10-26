Friday, October 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

El Chicharito Hernández collaborates with Five Nights at Freddy’s to promote the film | Ruetir

Ruetir by Ruetir
October 26, 2023
in Technology
0
El Chicharito Hernández collaborates with Five Nights at Freddy’s to promote the film | Ruetir
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie debuts this week and millions of people are preparing to see it in theaters. There is no doubt that Mexico will be one of the regions in which it will be most successful. Universal Pictures has not skimped on the promotion of the film and as an example is the promotional campaign it did in collaboration with Chicharito.

You read it right, as incredible as it may seem, the Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy, teamed up with the distributor Universal Pictures to invite fans to see the horror film.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s X Chicharito is official in this commercial

The collaboration in question consists of a 1-minute promotional video in which the footballer can be seen at a press conference, but without paying much attention to the reporters, as he prefers to watch the trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

It doesn’t take him long to begin to regret what he did, since from one moment to the next the reporters disappear and he is left alone in a dark place.

(img id_image=”820479″ caption=”El Chicharito became canon in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s thanks to this commercial” data-cb_gallery=”galeria1″>" width="832" height="?" crop="false" alignment="center")(/img)</p><div class=