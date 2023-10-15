Suara.com – The Eka Mandiri Salatiga Central Java men’s team won the National Inter-Club Volleyball Championship or Livoli Division One by defeating Yuso Yogyakarta.

In the match which took place at GOR Poltekpar Central Lombok, NTB, Sunday, Eka Mandiri Salatiga beat Yuso Yogyakarta in the top match with a score of 3-1 (25-13, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21).

Eka Mandiri Salatiga was able to win the title even though it had just made its first appearance at the Livoli Division One event. Apart from that, Eka Mandiri Salatiga was able to perform impressively by going undefeated throughout the tournament.

“We have never lost from club level in Central Java to Division One,” said Eka Mandiri coach Dwi Sukoco after the final match as quoted by Antara.

According to Dwi, his team used their stamina to overcome Yuso Yogyakarta.

“The children took advantage of Yuso’s resilience. And, it turns out we were able to overcome that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yuso Yogyakarta coach Endry Octaviantono admitted that his opposing team Eka Mandiri played well in this final.

“I admit they (Eka Mandiri) played well. The children’s blocking was not good. Not like in previous matches,” said Endry.

Meanwhile, another team from Yogyakarta, Ganevo SC, was ranked third after overcoming resistance from Singo Yudha West Kutai with a score of 3-1 (28-30, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18) in the match for third place. and fourth.

By winning the title, Eka Mandiri received a trophy and also received a coaching prize of IDR 25 million, Yuso Yogyakarta received a prize of IDR 17.5 million, Ganevo received a prize of IDR 15 million, and Singo Yudha won a prize of IDR 12.5 million.