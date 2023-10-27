Draw between Wouter Vrancken and Dejan Stankovic’s teams. 6-0 of the Germans over Helsinki

Francesco Calvi

26 October – MILAN

Eintracht and Gent score goals, Lille and Paok remain unbeaten thanks to comebacks against Slovan and Aberdeen. On the third day of the Conference League the Germans won 6-0 against HJK Helsinki and chased the Greeks, with full points in group G after the turnaround (from 2-0 to 2-3) against Aberdeen. Klaksvik, Astana and Bruges are also celebrating, having won the afternoon matches. For the Belgians, the former Bolognese player Skov Olsen stands out, while Zajc (formerly of Empoli) leads Fenerbahçe with a brace (3-1 against Ludogorets). Everything was easy for Zaniolo’s Aston Villa (on the pitch for the last twenty minutes), who passed with ease (4-1) at Alkmaar. In the 9pm matches Viktoria Plzen, Bodo Glimt and Legia Warsaw beat Dinamo Zagreb, Besiktas and Zrinjski Mostar respectively. Genk, playing in the same group as Fiorentina, drew (0-0) against Ferencvaros. Three points for Nordsjaelland, who won 2-0 at Spartak Trnava.

GROUP A

—

Juraj Kucka’s Slovan Bratislava took the lead and then made a comeback at Lille. The French started well, but in the 23rd minute they conceded a goal from Cavric, who did well to attack the near post on Lovat’s cross. The Slovaks held their own, but paid dearly for an error in the setup phase: in the 68th minute a defender missed a pass and Paulo Fonseca’s team started on the counterattack, with Yazici scoring the 1-1 from close range. From then on Lille lights up, eventually achieving success thanks to Zhegrova’s magic: the Kosovar dribbles past three opponents and shoots towards goal, his shot is deflected by Cabella, who wrong-foots the opposing goalkeeper. The French thus remain unbeaten and first in the group with 7 points, +2 on Lille and +3 on Klaksvik. The Faroe club, in front of its fans, wins (3-0) against Olimpija Ljubljana: Joensen opens the scoring in the 30th minute, Klettskard doubles the lead in the 44th minute after an elegant play in the penalty area. In the 54th minute the hat-trick arrived, with a header from the midfielder Andreasen.

GROUP B

—

In group B only two teams take the field, since UEFA has postponed the match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zorya to Saturday 25 November. Maccabi, in fact, was asked to propose venues and stadiums outside of Israel to play home Conference League matches. This leaves Gent at the top of the group, who after 20 minutes are already ahead 3-0 against Breidablik: Gandelman kicks off the ball with a header, then serves Cuypers with an assist for the second goal (again with a header). In the 20th minute Cuypers scores a double, crossing on the fly after a tower from Tissoudali, who in the 43rd minute seals the poker with a nice personal move. The match is one-sided: in the second half the newly substitute Orban also celebrates, while Gunnlaugsson misses a penalty in injury time. Gent wins 5-0 and is top of the table with 7 points.

group c

—

Four goals scored, one conceded, first place with 9 points in three games: Viktoria Plzen never stops and, at the home of Dinamo Zagreb, waits for the right moment to strike and obtain their third consecutive success. The Croatians dominated the dribble and wasted several opportunities, but it was Plzen who took the lead in the 69th minute with a penalty kick from Chory. The center forward’s goal decides the match: the match ends 0-1. In the match at 6pm, however, Astana achieved their first useful result in the Conference League. The Kazakhs won 2-1 at Ballkani: the first goal came in the 7th minute with Hovhannisyan (the opposing goalkeeper was not flawless and let the ball slip away), then Beysebekov doubled the lead, jumping higher than anyone on a kick ‘corner. The pace drops in the second half, with the result remaining unchanged until the final whistle.

group d

—

In addition to Gent, there is another Belgian team still unbeaten in this edition of the Conference League. These are Mignolet’s Bruges and the former Bolognese player Skov Olsen, who plays in Lugano in the third round and puts the match on the rocks after a quarter of an hour: from Zinckernagel’s cross, Balanta scores with a diving header. Bruges don’t dominate but manage their lead well and, in the 50th minute, double their lead with Skov Olsen, who reaches 8 goals for the season with a splendid left-footed shot from distance. A duck from Mignolet allows Vladi to close the gap in the 74th minute: Steffen pushes the Swiss to attack the opponent’s area in the last quarter of an hour, but in the final, Brugge scores again. A header from captain Vanaken scores the final 3-0. In the 9pm match, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aboubakar’s Besiktas concede three goals at Bodo Glimt: the man of the match is the 22-year-old Gronbaek, who scores the 1-0 in the half-hour and, in the second half, serves to Moumbagna the assist for the double. In the 87th minute, the newly introduced Saltnes also celebrated, before captain Moe’s own goal in full injury time, which set the result at 3-1.

GROUP E

—

Everything was easy for Aston Villa at AZ Alkmaar, where the English took a 2-0 lead at the start of the match. Zaniolo starts from the bench: McGinn, Tielemans and Bailey are the starters in the attacking midfield, the great protagonists of the evening. The Jamaican scored the 1-0 with a right-footed shot from the edge, while the Scotsman gave Tielemans the assist to make it 2-0. The Villains calmed down until half-time, then started pushing again in the second half: in the 51st minute Watkins made it 3-0 with an empty net, in the 56th minute McGinn made it 4-0 by reaching a low cross from Bailey in splits. In the final Sadiq scores the 1-4 but fails to shake up the Dutch. Zaniolo takes over from Aston Villa, remaining on the pitch for 20 minutes. The English move up to 6 points, the same as Legia Warsaw, who go down and then win 2-1 at Zrinjski Mostar. Bilbija puts the Bosnians ahead with a gore, then an own goal from Jakovljevic and agolazo from Kramer turn the match in favor of the Poles.

group f

—

In Fiorentina’s group, victorious 6-0 against Cukaricki, Gent hosts Ferencvaros. The hosts squandered several opportunities, but the best chance fell to the Hungarians towards the end. Following a free kick, Owusu hits the post and, immediately afterwards, Arokodare manages to save the ball on the goal line. The teams coached by Wouter Vrancken and Dejan Stankovic concluded with a clean sheet draw, rising to 5 points, the same as Biraghi and his teammates.

group g

—

Eintracht Frankfurt scores as much as Fiorentina, but first place in group G still goes to Greek side Paok. In Germany, Toppmoller’s team wins 6-0 against HJK Helsinki. At half an hour Gotze&Co are already ahead 3-0, thanks to Ebimbe’s penalty and Koch’s conclusions (volley from a corner) and a pearl with the winger from Marmoush. Tuta scores the poker before the break, in the second half it’s Skhiri and Dina Ebimbe’s turn. Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, Paok recorded heart-pounding success. The goals all came in the second half: Miovski and Polvara brought the Scots to 2-0, then Despodov (easy touch at the net) and Vierinha (crossing shot, deflected by an opponent) equalized the scores. In the 95th minute the final 2-3 also arrived, with a penalty converted by Schwab, who launched Paok with full points.

group h

—

Dzeko, Cengiz Under and Szymanski start from the bench: Fenerbahçe opts for the turnover but still prevails without difficulty against the Bulgarians of Ludogorets. In the first half the Turks didn’t enchant, but in the 42nd minute they took the lead with a flash from their stars: Fred slotted in for Batshuayi, who won a rebound, entered the area and put past Sluga. In the second half the former Serie A players are the protagonists: in the 52nd minute Zajc, who moved from Empoli, made it 2-0 with an easy touch in the penalty area. Ludogorets reopens the match thanks to an own goal from Becao, signed in the summer from Udinese. The Brazilian’s touch did not influence the outcome of the match: Fener scored again with Zajc and confirmed first in the standings with full points, +3 from Nordsjaelland who won 2-0 at Spartak Trnava. The Danes scored a goal in each half: in the 36th minute Jensen-Abbew headed it open, in the 48th minute Rasmussen triangulated with Schjelderup and beat the opposing goalkeeper.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 11:46 pm)

