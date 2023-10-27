Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga

He chapter 1095 of the One Piece manga is here and, as expected, it has left all fans with their mouths open. Eiichiro Oda has continued to investigate the past of Same to you and, as expected, his childhood has not been entirely good. After the death of his parents, Bartholomew finds himself in God Valley serving the Tenryuubito; However, everything is about to change.

After what Jinny To leak everything that is going to happen on the island, the most formidable pirates in the world land by surprise on the place, in addition to the Navy commanded by Garp, with the aim of obtaining two very precious devil fruits.

One of them is the Uo Uo fruit: seiryu model, or what is the same, the Akuma no Mi of Kaido, the Beast. Another is the fruta Nikyu Nikyuwhich grants its wearer the ability to repel anything it touches, and is what Kuma ultimately ends up eating to escape God Valley with his friends after the arrival of Saturn.

It is the first time that Oda presents this battle, and although it is still unknown why Gol D. Roger’s fleet and the Navy joined forces to stop the rocks pirates, we do know the origin of Kuma’s power. After helping 500 inhabitants of God Valley escape, Kuma moves to a church because he has always lived in a very religious family.

Thanks to this, we already know the reason why Kuma always carried a bible with him, in addition to the fact that he nicknamed his power as “The Hands of Liberation”giving even more meaning to the moment in which Bartholomew transports the Nakamas in the Sabaody Archipelago.

Once again, Oda shows us that his story fits together perfectly, from the beginning to the end, and that everything he has written so far has a meaning and a purpose, something that very few manga have known how to do and that the mangaka has managed to maintain for more than a thousand chapters. The best of all? That this week there is no rest and next week we will have a new chapter of One Piece.

In VidaExtra | One Piece on Netflix, spoiler-free review: the colossal series of adventures and emotions is on par with the future Pirate King

In VidaExtra | Who is the character in charge of taking the photos of the reward posters in One Piece?