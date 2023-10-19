With the Wano arc about to come to an end in the anime, Eiichirô Oda admits that he has cried while watching One Piece episodes on television.

The great phenomenon that is One Piece has once again reached a large wave of viewers thanks to the serie live-action film produced by Netflix under the supervision of its author, mangaka Eiichirô Oda.

In the (long) wait for its second season, fans who are up to date with the manga You can enjoy both the original work and its anime series every week, whose episodes continue to be released on Crunchyroll.

Recently the series caused a sensation again due to the episode in which Luffy He reaches Gear Fifth, a transformation that has undoubtedly caused a lot of talk during the final battle against Kaido.

Eiichirô Oda has been excited to see the Wano arc in the anime

With the saga about to reach its conclusion in the anime, Eiichirô Oda has admitted crying with emotion when watching the Wano arc in its animated version.

As reported by Viz Media, the mangaka comments that he has felt intensely moved by the anime’s recent arc.

“Lately I cry every time I watch the anime One Piece. The Wano arc is so good! Thank you for the wonderful performances!!”, Oda declared.

Without a doubt one of the highlights of the Wano arc has been the moment in which Luffy reaches Gear Fifth, where some episodes are shown with the most impressive animation quality with the Straw Hat and everything that surrounds him. with cartoon style.

With the manga getting closer and closer to its outcome, the animated version follows suit on the verge of ending the Wano arc, in whose next episode we will see the updated rewards for Luffy and company.

One Piece is broadcast every week in the catalog of Crunchyroll. Have you also been excited like Eiichirô Oda when watching the Wano arc in the series? Tell us in our comments section.