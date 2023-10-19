The events occurred near the Ferraris stadium. Two people were taken to prison, the others were placed under house arrest

An operation conducted by the State Police led to the execution of nine precautionary measures against as many individuals belonging to the organized Genoa fans, following a brawl that occurred at the end of the Genoa-Perugia match on 15 April not far away from the Ferraris stadium, following a feud between groups of rossoblù supporters. The investigation activity, conducted by the DIGOS of Genoa and coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Ligurian capital, made it possible to identify those responsible for the most violent conduct, one in particular who committed a stabbing. Specifically, precautionary custody in prison was applied to two of the suspects, one of these leaders of the Perugia fans involved in the brawl, while seven other Genoa ultras, all prominent elements of the Gradinata Nord, were subjected to house arrest .

seizures

During the searches, carried out by the Genoese DIGOS and also extended to two other fans for whom precautionary requirements were not deemed to exist, smartphones and other IT devices were seized along with other material deemed useful for the investigations. The fans under investigation, aged between 21 and 56, were investigated in various capacities for the crimes of aggravated brawling, aggravated injury and illegal possession of a weapon. They belong to the Genoa ultras groups “Nucleo 1893”, “Armenia 5 Rosso” and “Caruggi”, the first in conflict with the other two for years now due to issues related to political orientation and supremacy in the corners.

October 19 – 1.37pm

