The 80th edition of the longest running exhibition event in the world was presented at the Piccolo Teatro Strehler – Scatola Magica in Milan. “A non-random place, because – explained the president of EICMA Pietro Meda – to some extent EICMA is the organization of a complex theatrical work, which must be able to excite and satisfy both the general public and the exhibitors who go up on the stage we set up for them”. And the numbers of the 2023 “billboard”, which strongly return to pre-pandemic parameters, already announce a successful edition. In fact, 1,700 brands will fill the eight pavilions of this Edition, two more than in 2022. The returns are very significant and important, both among the manufacturers and among the companies of the entire supply chain; 28% are new exhibitors, while 64% of the companies present this year come from abroad representing 45 countries. “The latter is a sign of the strategic centrality and our international attractiveness, as well as a confirmation – highlighted the CEO of EICMA Paolo Magri during the press conference – of the relevance of a dynamic exhibition model increasingly rich in content and special initiatives”.

Two, among others, are the brand new exhibition themes and areas of interest, which characterize EICMA’s commitment for this 2023 Edition: theEICMA Esports Arena and an area dedicated toUrban Mobility. The first will be a space entirely dedicated to the world of electronic sports and motorsport video games, which will host a rich schedule of initiatives, including the finals of the four-stage online motocross championship, which EICMA launched in recent days throughout Europe and the United States and which is being played in recent weeks. “A project created to involve young and very young people, and – commented President Meda – also a tool for companies in the sector to target the market of tomorrow. There is certainly no shortage of young people at EICMA, but with this initiative, together with the NFT initiative launched last year and which continues, we want to introduce a sort of ‘EICMA algorithm’ online to engage our audience and bring them to live a direct experience of passion among the stands”.

The Urban Mobility area instead highlights the institutional value of the event. It is the CEO of the organizing company himself, Paolo Magri, who underlines “how important the work in recent years has been to develop advocacy and public affairs activities in favor of our behavior and the opportunities for discussion and training for top managers of the sector. The area dedicated to urban mobility will welcome companies, institutions and, above all, startups in the sector, to which we offer an international showcase thanks to the support of ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, but it will also host talks and informative meetings: the aim is to represent how two wheels, pedal and motor, are already and will increasingly be a concrete response to a new and more complex demand for mobility coming from the city. This space, promoted with ANCMA, the association of manufacturers and the entire supply chain, is a seed in the soil of EICMA that we want to grow and is also configured as a privileged place for listening to the requests of businesses and citizens”.

It is therefore everything is ready to unleash that EICMA EFFECT chosen as the slogan again this year and the objective of this edition is now upon us. November 7th and 8th will be the days dedicated to professionals in the sector, while from Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th gates open to the general public. Tickets, 19 euros for adults, are on sale on the exclusive online ticket shop www.eicma.itthe only official sales channel.