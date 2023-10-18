loading…

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi asked that Gaza refugees be moved to the Israeli-controlled Negev Desert. Photo/Reuters

CAIRO – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi says Israel can accommodate Palestinian refugees in the Negev desert.

“There is the Negev desert in Israel. “Palestinians can be moved to the Negev desert until they (Israel) do what they want to do with military operations in the Gaza Strip before sending (Palestinians) home,” the president said in a media address with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reported by Al Jazeera.

“If Palestinians are transferred to Egypt, Israeli-initiated military operations may last for years to come. “In this case, Egypt will continue to suffer the consequences and Sinai will become a base for operations against Israel and in this case Egypt will be labeled a terrorist base,” he said.

“Israel’s action of cutting off power, water and electricity is a way to forcibly relocate Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula, which we completely reject.”

Sisi stated that what is happening in the Gaza Strip currently is not a desire to direct military action against Hamas, but rather an attempt to encourage civilians to seek refuge in Egypt.

Sisi stressed that Egypt is a sovereign country and rejects such efforts, adding that “if necessary, I can ask the Egyptian people to express their rejection of the idea of ​​protection, and then you will see millions of Egyptians ready to demonstrate. as an expression of their rejection of the movement of Palestinians from Gaza.”

President Sisi added that Egypt rejects a military solution to the Palestinian cause or any attempt to forcibly evict Palestinians from their land, or do this at the expense of Palestinian interests. He said Egypt would remain in its position in supporting the legitimate rights of Palestinians to their land.

“We do not condone any acts of violence against civilians,” he added.

“Over the past few years since the peace agreement with Israel, we have really wanted to make this route a strategic option, and we are trying to get this route supported by other countries,” he said.