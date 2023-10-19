loading…

Egypt rejects refugees from Gaza, Palestine, even though their lives are threatened by Israeli bombing. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he would not allow a mass influx of refugees from Gaza, Palestine. The reason is that this omission would set a precedent for the evacuation of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan.

The Egyptian leader’s refusal to enter has ignored the safety of Gaza residents who are threatened by military bombing Israel which is almost non-stop.

After holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President al-Sisi blamed Israeli airstrikes on the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the failure to provide aid to the region’s 2.4 million residents.

“The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt means that the same displacement will also occur for Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Furthermore, the Palestinian state that we are talking about and that the world is talking about will become impossible to implement – because the land already exists, but the people do not exist,” he continued.

President al-Sisi’s meeting with Chancellor Shcolz came as Gaza faced fierce Israeli bombardment for 12 consecutive days in retaliation for the surprise cross-border attack launched by Hamas on October 7.

The Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, has killed more than 1,400 people.

Nearly 3,500 people died in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes. The Palestinian enclave surrounded by Israel has almost run out of electricity, food, water and fuel.

Pressure is mounting for aid to be allowed in via Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza, the only access to the besieged territory not controlled by Israel.

President Sisi said Egypt was “not closing” the crossing. “But developments on the ground and Israel’s repeated bombing of the Palestinian side of the crossing have hampered its operations,” he said.