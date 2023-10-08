loading…

Egyptian police kill 2 Israeli tourists. Photo/Al Arabiya

CAIRO – An Egyptian policeman opened fire on tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israeli citizens and one Egyptian.

The Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egypt’s security agencies, quoted an unnamed security official as saying that another person was injured in the attack on an Israeli tour group at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

Fears of a ground invasion of Gaza grow as Israel vows “severe revenge”

According to the Extra news agency, the alleged attacker was detained and the scene of the attack was cordoned off.

A video circulating on social media shows at least three ambulances taking victims to hospital.

According to Al Arabiya, graphic footage posted on social media shows two figures lying motionless in what appears to be a tourist location. Another person was seen being helped by a group of men. A woman can be heard screaming for an ambulance.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people dead in Alexandria.

Sunday’s attacks came as Israel carried out bombings in the Gaza Strip while fighting Hamas fighters, who killed up to 350 Israelis after crossing into Israeli territory.

At least 313 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip, which Israel has besieged for the past 16 years.

(ahm)