Chairman of the United States (US) House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Israel received a warning from Egypt about potential violence three days before Hamas scattered Israeli forces in a large-scale attack.

Chairman of the United States (US) House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul explained this on Wednesday (11/10/2023).

“We know Egypt warned Israel three days earlier that an event like this could occur,” Republican Michael McCaul told reporters after a closed-door intelligence briefing to lawmakers on the crisis.

“I don’t want to classify it too much, but I have been given a warning,” he said. “I think the question is at what level.”

Israel was devastated by the deadliest attack in its 75-year history, when more than 1,500 fighters stormed Gaza’s security barrier in a coordinated land, air and sea assault on the Jewish Sabbath.

The US ally said Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,200 people and wounded more than 2,700 as they raided small towns and kibbutzim.

Israel relentlessly bombarded Gaza indiscriminately, even though it killed thousands of civilians. The latest war has claimed the lives of more than 3,700 Israeli and Palestinian civilians, soldiers and combatants.

In Washington, President Joe Biden promised to send more US ammunition and military hardware to Israel.

McCaul said the attack may have been planned as long as a year ago.

“We’re not really sure how we missed it. “We’re not really sure how Israel missed it,” he concluded.

