Egypt opens air corridor for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

CAIRO – Ministry of Foreign Affairs Egypt announced facilitating international aid flights to Gaza Strip at El-Arish International Airport in northern Sinai. They emphasized the importance of providing assistance to Palestinians affected by the Israeli military blockade.

“The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is open for business and has not been completely closed,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the Palestinian side had been damaged by repeated Israeli shelling.

“Egypt demands that Israel refrain from attacking the border on the Palestinian side so that repair and reconstruction efforts are successful and allow it to serve as a checkpoint and lifeline for Palestinian brothers,” the ministry appealed as quoted by Russia Today, Friday (13/10 /2023).

Cairo, which borders the southern part of the narrow coastal area in the Mediterranean Sea, has expressed concern over the total blockade imposed by Israeli forces.

Egypt’s El-Arish Airport, located about 45 kilometers from the Gaza Strip border, is ready to receive aid shipments from Qatar and Jordan, but the aid will not be sent until a humanitarian corridor is established, Reuters reported, citing an Egyptian security source.

“There is no justification for targeting civilians and subjecting them to murder, siege, starvation or expulsion, in a way that is inconsistent with the principles of international law and humanity,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at a press conference.

The Israeli Defense Forces have dropped bombs and cut water and electricity supplies to the densely populated Palestinian enclave, reportedly leaving residents desperate for food, fuel and medicine.

The Israeli military said the blockade would remain in place until Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls most of Gaza, freed dozens of hostages captured in last weekend’s bloody invasion.