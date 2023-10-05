Konami has announced the arrival of the new update for eFootball 2024, which introduces Season 2: “Elevate the Excitement”new teams for the Authentic Mode and new Club Pack per il Dream Team.

Below are the details from the official eFootball 2024 press release:

The Trendyol Süper Lig arrives in Authentic Mode

Iconic clubs and passionate fans, “eFootball” is proud to welcome the main Turkish football division: the “Trendyol Süper Lig” to the Authentic Mode (trial match).

eFootball users will be able to select important clubs such as Beşiktaş JK, Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK, Trabzonspor and many others.

The biggest and most important clubs in the Asian Confederation join “eFootball”

Thanks to a new partnership between KONAMI and the Asian Football Confederation, all clubs competing in the Asian Confederation’s premier competition, the “AFC Champions League“, will be available in eFootball.

Present clubs from Australia, Japan, Iran, Qatar and three clubs from Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr, Al Ittihad Club and Al Hilal SFC.

With the recent moves of some of the world’s best football talent to the Middle East, ‘eFootball’ users will be spoiled for choice with the introduction of these teams to the Authentic Team roster.

“eFootball” Mobile: Added Arabic language option

With millions of users from the Middle East and North Africa, KONAMI is excited to announce the addition of Arabic to “eFootball” Mobile.

Club pack for six of the most important European clubs

The new “eFootball” update will offer fans around the world the chance to sign some of the biggest names in European football thanks to a series of Club Packs dedicated to some of the KONAMI partner clubs. In these packages there will be: 11 Highlight footballers and a “Booster” Manager! These “Boosters” will grant a +1 increase to the statistics of all Dream Team players.

Starting October 5, users will be able to upgrade their Dream Teams with d footballersand FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC.

Other Club Packs dedicated to FC Bayern München, AC Milan and Internazionale Milano will follow on 19 October.