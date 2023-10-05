Konami started the Season 2 of eFootball 2024the free-to-play football video game available on PC and consoles.

In this season Trendyol Süper Lig is introduced, the main Turkish football division, now available in Authentic Mode. In this mode it will be possible to select major clubs such as Beşiktaş JK, Galatasaray SK, Fenerbahçe SK, Trabzonspor and many others. Konami then announced a new partnership with the Asian Football Confederation which allows the introduction of all clubs competing in the AFC Champions League.

Additionally, the new eFootball 2024 update will offer the chance to sign some of the biggest names in European football thanks to a series of Club Packs dedicated to some of the Konami partner clubs. In these packages there will be: 11 Highlight footballers and a “Booster” Manager! These “Boosters” will grant a +1 increase to the statistics of all Dream Team players. Starting today, users will be able to upgrade their Dream Teams with players from FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC. On 19 October, however, other Club Packs dedicated to FC Bayern München, AC Milan and Internazionale Milano will follow.

Previous article

The Alters return to show themselves in a new gameplay trailer