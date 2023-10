Music producer Edwin van Hoevelaak still has a long way to go, but there is a chance that the Holten native will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest next year. As part of the singing duo Natasja & Edwin. And not for the Netherlands, but for Germany. German producer Ralf Rudnik approached the duo to work together on an entry for the largest song festival in the world. An opportunity that Edwin and Natasja do not miss.