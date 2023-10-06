Suara.com – The name Edward Tannur, member of the DPR RI from East Nusa Tenggara II, has recently been discussed quite widely. Unfortunately, the news this time relates to allegations that the child was the perpetrator of the abuse until he died.

Edward Tannur’s son, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, is suspected of abusing his girlfriend Dini Sera Afrianti until she died. So, what is Edward Tannur’s track record so far? Here’s the information!

Edward Tannur’s track record

Born in Atambua, on December 2 1961, Edward Tannur completed his bachelor’s degree in law at PGRI Kupang University in 2009.

Before entering the world of politics, he was already a successful entrepreneur by establishing a construction services company in 1983.

Not only that, Edward Tannur has also been director of the Tulip supermarket from 1980 until now.

In the world of politics, Edward’s career began as Chairman of the PKB Fraction and Chairman of Commission C DPRD North Central Timor Regency in 2004.

Currently, he has also served as Chair of the North Central Timor Regency PKB DPC since 2006.

After failing to become a legislative candidate in the 2009 elections, Edward Tannur finally qualified for Senayan through the 2019 elections. He was one of the representatives of NTT II from seven seats in the DPR RI.

It is suspected that Edward Tannur’s son was the perpetrator of the abuse

On Wednesday, October 4 2023, early in the morning, a case of abuse occurred which killed a woman named Dini Sera Afrianti in Surabaya.

The victim was allegedly abused by her lover, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, at the Blackhole KTV Club karaoke place at Lenmarc Mall.

After that, the perpetrator took the unconscious victim into the trunk of the car and drove him to the victim’s apartment.

The victim’s attorney, Dimas Yemahura, said that Gregorius was the son of Edward Tannur, a member of the DPR RI from NTT.

Dimas also asked that the perpetrator’s family members also take responsibility for this case because the victim was tortured to death.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PKB Fraction in the DPR RI, Cucun Syamsurijal, admitted that he had confirmed with Edward Tannur regarding this case and received an answer that the perpetrator was indeed his son.

Cucun emphasized that PKB strongly condemns the acts of violence which resulted in the death of the victim. He also asked Edward Tannur to supervise this case directly even though it involved his own child.

Cucun stated that PKB has always been at the forefront of fighting against acts of violence against women both in the public and domestic spheres.

That is the track record of Edward Tannur, Gregorius Ronald Tannur’s father.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri