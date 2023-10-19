An MCU actor opens the bottle and criticizes Edward Norton’s performance as the Hulk. Will there be redemption for this classic superhero movie?

It’s as if the waters of the MCU never stop moving. You know, Marvel Studios is ready to put the past behind her, planning to revive characters like Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns for her new film, Captain America: Brave New World. But not everything is as incredible as it seems, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial films in the MCU, The Incredible Hulk of 2008.

One of the actors most integrated into the Marvel machine, Terry Notary, has spoken clearly and loudly about Edward Norton’s controversial role in The Incredible Hulk. Notary, who has worked on multiple Marvel films, including as Groot’s double in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, did not mince words.

As discussed in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Terry Notary dropped the bomb: “(Norton) wasn’t really committed, as far as the Hulk thing was concerned, unless he was transforming from himself into Hulk. He was not very present during the whole thing.” Take it now!

Complications for visual effects artists

Apparently, Norton’s lack of delivery left the visual effects artists breaking a sweat. In the absence of genuine action on Norton’s part, they had to create all of the Emerald Giant’s facial expressions manually. A great job that is surely not appreciated.

But it’s not all bad news. Notary praised the performance of Tim Roth as Abomination/Emil Blonsky: “(Roth is) one of those essential actors who likes to be involved, wants to make sure he’s going to look good and his character too.” Roth, it seems, was everything Norton was not.

What do you think of Edward Norton as the Hulk?

Since Mark Ruffalo took over in 2012, fans have been eager to see if Marvel will ever rescue Norton’s in the current MCU. Could it be that we long for it or is it just an echo of what could have been?

For those of you who need a refresher, The Incredible Hulk is a 2008 American superhero film, the second film in the MCU. It was directed by Louis Leterrier and featured a luxury cast: Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt, among others. Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) becomes the Emerald Giant after gamma radiation contamination. Since then, he has to flee from his nemesis, General Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), and face an even greater threat, the Abomination (Tim Roth).

The green shadow: Hulk through the years

It is undeniable that the image of hulk has come a long way since he debuted in the comics in 1962. In those days, the green giant was sold as a lonely and tormented creature. But over time, his character has gained nuance and complexity, especially when entering the Marvel cinematic universe. Edward Norton tried to give it a melancholic and existentialist touchbut maybe that wasn’t the path Marvel Studios had in mind for his character.

With the arrival of Mark Ruffalo To the franchise, we saw a Hulk more integrated into the superhero team, even showing a more comical and vulnerable side. Your character It has also experienced interesting developments, such as in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, where we had the opportunity to see a more mature and authentic Hulk. It’s hard not to compare the two interpretations and wonder if Norton’s approach was the wrong one or if he was simply ahead of his time. Will Marvel’s future provide room to redeem this forgotten Hulk?