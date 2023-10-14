Suara.com – The Attorney General’s Office has named Edward Hutahaean as a suspect in the alleged corruption case of BTS 4G Bakti Kominfo. Before the determination, the Attorney General’s Office had conducted a search.

“The places of the search included the residence of the person concerned, the place of delivery, and the office,” said the Director of Investigations at the Jampidsus Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung), Kuntadi at the Attorney General’s Office, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023).

After that, Edward was named a suspect because he was suspected of carrying out an evil conspiracy, bribery or gratification, and receiving money worth IDR 15 billion.

According to Kuntadi, Edward allegedly received the money from the two defendants in this case, namely Irwan Hermawan and Galumbang Menak.

“Using assets in the form of cash amounting to approximately Rp. 15 billion which he knew or reasonably suspected were money proceeds from criminal acts,” he said.

The suspect in the alleged criminal conspiracy of bribery in the corruption case for the BTS 4G BAKTI infrastructure development project of the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) Edward Hutahaean (left) walks towards the detention car at the Attorney General’s Office, Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023). The Attorney General’s Office has again named a suspect in the alleged corruption case in the procurement of the BAKTI Kominfo BTS 4G tower, namely a businessman named Naek Parulian Washington alias Edward Hutahaean who is the Main Commissioner of PT Laman Tekno Digital. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Reno Esnir/foc.

Edward is suspected of violating article 15 junto article 5 paragraph 1 or article 12 letter b of the anti-corruption law or article 5 paragraph 1 of the law on the prevention and eradication of money laundering crimes.

It should be noted that in the trial of the BTS Bakti Kominfo corruption case, Edward’s name was mentioned by the defendant Galumbang Menak Simanjuntak at the Corruption Court, Central Jakarta, on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Galumbang said Edward asked for 2 million USD to secure the case.

Before determining Edward, investigators from the Deputy Attorney General’s Investigation Directorate for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office had first named 12 suspects.

They include Anang Achmad Latif as former Main Director of Bakti at the Ministry of Communication and Information, Ga Lubang Menak as Main Director of PT Mora Telematics Indonesia, Yohan Suryanto as Human Development Expert at the University of Indonesia for 2020, Mukti Ali as Account Director of Integrated Account Department PT Huawei Tech Investment, Irwan Hermawan as Commissioner of PT Solitech Media Sinergy.

Then Johnny G Plate as former Minister of Communication and Information, Windi Purnama as confidant of suspect Irwan Hermawan, M Yusriski as Managing Director of PT Basis Utama Prima, Jemmy Sutjiawan alias JS as Main Director of PT Sansaine, Elvano Hatorangan alias EH as PPK Bakti Kominfo official, Muhammad Feriandi Mirza as Head of Lastmile and Backhaul Division Bakti Kominfo, and Walbertus Natalius Wisang as Kominfo Expert.