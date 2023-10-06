Eduardo is 26 years old and is the next talent to step onto the stage of La Voz. After seeing how Joakim has revolutionized the set of the program, it is the turn of this young man who is willing to do anything to give the best version of himself.

Along with his guitar, Eduardo has taken the stage to sing a song from his childhood that we all know: Peter Pan, from El Canto del loco.

The talent has done wonderfully, filling the set with magic and transporting us to a unique moment, but unfortunately he has not managed to get any of the coaches to turn their chair.

Antonio Orozco has tried to encourage him with his words and explain why he has not turned around: “There is nothing that can mitigate what one feels at this moment. It is a very complicated moment for you, but for us too,” he confessed.

“Maybe today was not the best moment, but I want to congratulate you and thank you for coming this far,” Antonio Orozco finished explaining.

For the talent, singing in front of a reference has been a brutal experience and that is why the advice he takes away is so important, even though he has not passed the Blind Auditions of The Voice. We have to keep fighting!