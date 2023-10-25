Javi has inherited the largest territory on the board after beating Jorge in the sports shield duel. The two starred in one of the most intense duels of the edition and have set the bar very high. It’s nice to have contestants like this!

Although Javi wanted to return to the board to find out what it feels like in the center of the largest territory, Edu López, the last contestant selected by random, has challenged him to try to take the leadership from him.

Edu has started the duel safer and with firmer responses than his opponent. Javi’s blocks have caused him to lose valuable seconds and in the end, he has not been able to overcome the duel. Edu comes first in the fight for 100,000 euros!

“This is not losing, it is giving up the throne to my best friend from The Floor,” Javi said as soon as the duel ended. How nice to see that such strong friendships have emerged in these weeks! Play the video and relive the moment!