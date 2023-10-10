Edison accelerates in photovoltaic: agreement with the German operator Kgal for a new plant

Edison and the German renewable energy fund manager gal, Kgal Espf 4, they signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), aimed at the creation of a photovoltaic system in Lazio. With an installed power of approx 150 MWthe plant – explains a note – will be one of the largest photovoltaic plants in Italy.

The agreement has a duration of ten years and provides for the withdrawal by Edison of all the renewable energy produced (certified by the relevant guarantees of origin), while Ms will be responsible for the creation and subsequent operational management of the asset. According to estimates, the plant will produce around 240 GWh per year, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of over 100,000 thousand tons of CO₂ equivalent per year. The plant, the subject of the agreement, will enter into operation in the second half of 2024. The energy generated will be collected by Edison and made available to its customers interested in a multi-year supply contract.

“Thanks to this agreement we make it possible the creation of a strategic infrastructure for the energy transition and the achievement of decarbonization objectives by 2050 – comments Fabio Dubini, executive vice president of gas&power portfolio management&optimization at Edison. “We at Edison have an important organic development plan which envisages increasing the green installed base from the current 2 GW to 6 GW by 2030, which is accompanied by the objective of increasing renewable production by up to 40%. Thanks to agreements like this with KGAL we offer a important stimulus to the market in the grounding of new renewable megawatts and at the same time we make our portfolio increasingly competitive and diversified”.

“Italy is one of the most important markets in our European renewables portfolio. The country stands out for its strong solar radiation, windy regions and political will to promote the expansion of renewable energy,” he says Katrin Werner, Head of Project Implementation Sustainable Infrastructure at Kgal. “We are very pleased to sign this PPA with industry leader Edison, supporting their ambitious decarbonization goals. For Kgal Espf 4 investors this PPA represents another attractive long-term revenue stream.” The partnership with Mrs allows us to consolidate Edison’s leadership in the market management of renewable plants of third-party producers and is part of the broader strategic plan of the Group which provides for investments of 5 billion euros in the renewable sector between now and 2030.

