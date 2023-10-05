Breath of the Wild ha superado a Dark Souls o Super Mario 64.

The prestigious Edge magazine has published its number 390, where it celebrates its 30 years of history. Throughout this time he has been able to see the evolution of video games and how they have become the successful entertainment that it is today. The development studies They approach the creation of a video game as if they were great film productions, but what are the best games that have ever been made? The magazine has carried out a massive survey to choose the 100 best games in those 30 years and the result will not disappoint you.

Edge was born in 1993 to tell the news of video games. A key year in the industry with the origin of games like DOOM, Day of Tentacle or The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It would certainly be very difficult to choose what is the best game in historybut the magazine has published the results of a survey in which both the staff and readers of the publication. According to this, the list is headed by The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild being “a definitive synthesis of creativity and technology, indistinguishable from magic.” And that also makes him the best The Legend of Zelda game.

List of the 10 best games for Edge magazine

After the first place you can find Dark Souls because it has been “one of the most influential games”, according to Edge; and the “transformer” Super Mario 64. Any player could agree with these top positions. It is impossible go through the list with the 100 best games in the history of the magazine, but below we leave you a small sample with the TOP 10 best games in these 30 years. If you want to see more ranking, don’t miss our list of the best games in history by platform.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildDark SoulsSuper Mario 64The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeResident Evil 4Halo: Combat EvolvedHalf-Life 2PortalElden RingDOOM

