Director Edgar Wright almost made Ant-Man and rejected Gambit, now we reveal the reasons.

Would you have liked to see a Gambit movie directed by Edgar Wright? The truth is that they even proposed the project to him but he had his reasons for rejecting it.

However, he did come very close to directing Ant-Man. But due to creative differences with Marvel Studios he left the film. At that time he was replaced by Peyton Reed, who ended up doing 3 installments of Ant-Man played by Paul Rudd.

But… What happened to Gambit?

In a recent interview with SF, director Edgar Wright said:

“Gambit wasn’t a character I knew very well. He came out after my time reading Marvel, around 1985 to 1990 or so. He wasn’t someone I knew much about and I hadn’t really read while he was growing up, so I felt like he was someone else’s dream job.”

“Maybe it means more to people who watched the animated show? Which, again, was after my time.”

X-Men Gambit

It would have been interesting to see that movie. But it must be remembered that the character did debut in a live-action version, since actor Taylor Kitsch played him in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). This installment of Marvel’s mutants and Ant-Man can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

Since that time, many rumors have arisen that Gambit would have his own solo installment. But with Channing Tatum as the protagonist. In fact, the actor himself said that there was a time when they almost started the project, but then came Disney’s acquisition of FOX and the film never went anywhere.

However, all is not lost and we cannot rule out Gambit having a cameo in Deadpool 3, since Channing Tatum is a good friend of Ryan Reynolds. So let’s not lose hope.

Meanwhile, director Edgar Wright has two projects away from superhero movies. On the one hand, he could remake The Running Man, also known as 1987’s The Pursuit. The other film is The Chain, where a woman finds herself trapped in a terrifying chain of kidnappings.

Source SF.