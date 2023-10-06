The world in EDEN has been through a pandemic, but it has survived. Now it is a world of corporations and terrorist countries. And even in civilization, war is still present

Hiroki Endo’s military fiction increases its level, the confrontation with Propater’s army will give way to a new chapter for our protagonist in an organization, which like all others, seems interested in what he knows and who he is more than in doing something good. Eden raises the level little by little, calmly building a world very different from the one we know, dark and quite bleak, but which reflected the spirit of the time in which the manga was written. But within everything disastrous, Endo always finds a space for humanity to resist, grow, and be the answer that can change the world in a world without end.

Military fiction in 90s manga is often exemplified by Masamune Shirow. Their ultra-technical future worlds full of cyborgs and cutting-edge technologies were very attractive. They were beautiful, aesthetic, and although they had a pessimistic halo even in more comical works like Dominion Tank Police, in the end the design was always soft. Hiroki Endo is crude, his technology is less design and more forcefulness. And Eden is the work that most demonstrates this style.

This does not mean that its technology is complex and beautiful, but it is not something organic, the human and mechanical mix is ​​less idyllic, much closer to Tetsuo the Iron Man than to Gibson’s cyberpunk. HIS intention is to create a future world that is as close to the reader as it is strange because of that enormous escalation in technology. Endo forces us to see technology as an instrument that can be used well or badly rather than an element that can be added to man to elevate or dehumanize him.

Multiple timelines

Eden is a story that always plays with several timelines, the present, and one from the past that completes the characters, and that also weaves together Elijah’s main story. Little by little we know the reason for his importance, how his family has forged an important part of this world divided into political, economic and military factions. But before entering into the topics, the Japanese finishes the desperate battle that began in the previous volume. Lots of ammunition and guerrilla tactics to defeat a superior army, a desperate defense.

In order not to spoil the entire volume, I cannot reveal much, but from this point on we will begin to see the world order and how it works after a plague and a change in all world bodies and governments. Following the theories that were beginning to be proposed in those years, Endo establishes a world where Islamism and developing countries become political protagonists and victims of an imperialism converted into a company.

Because it is a dystopian science fiction comic close to cyberpunk. He shares his dark vision of the future, but not what marked that movement: style. And here is the biggest difference between Shirow and Endo, practicality and militarism versus beauty, “coolness”. Perhaps that has made the former’s works more popular outside the manga world than those of the author of Eden.

Conclusion

The series advances a lot in each volume and in this case, apart from the battle, it is time to learn what has happened to the world. And in the process, see how a small force at the right time can produce a significant change in a society in which a government is both a company and an ideal.

Eden 2

URL : Milcomics

Format : Paperback

ISBN : 9788411503907

Description : The attack launched by Propater against Colonel Khan Nazarbaev’s army intensifies. Outnumbered and outgunned, the only option for Nomad’s fighters is to use their intelligence. Wycliffe and Kachua have a task on which the outcome of the battle will depend… and their own lives.

