Suara.com – After Lolly left her house, every time Eda went live or uploaded a video on TikTok, it was always in the public spotlight.

One of them was an upload by Eda, Lolly’s friend, dancing to the song “Here We Go Again” by David Ryan & KIMMIC which was uploaded some time ago on her TikTok.

In the video, Eda, Lolly’s friend, is seen wearing a gray shirt and branded hat from Christian Dior.

“Here we go again,” wrote Eda, Lolly’s friend, in her upload.

However, the upload made netizens misfocus on the clothes and hat worn by Eda.

Lolly, daughter of Nikita Mirzani. (Instagram/@1aurabd)

They thought that the Dior shirt and hat that Eda was wearing belonged to Lolly and was a gift from her mother. They then asked Nikita Mirzani about these items.

“The hat belongs to Lolly,” said @dontcry***.

“Isn’t Lolly’s hat?” said @lolangbor***.

“Lolly forgot her hat,” said @tiara**.

“The hat looks like Lolly’s, hahaha,” said @liana***.

“That’s Lolly’s hat that mommy bought @nikitamirzanimawardi17,” said @syace***.