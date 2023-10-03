A new era makes us consume differently. Many of the purchases that were made traditionally are now made electronically.

Marisol del Río is one of those who experienced this transition in the way of purchasing products. Before the pandemic, I only made sporadic purchases through Amazon and the occasional online store.

“I started buying more things and not only on Amazon but on other applications, currently everything I need daily or what my children require, be it books, games or articles, I usually find them on Amazon first. Almost exclusively, I only go to the malls for very specific reasons regarding clothes or shoes, I buy almost everything online.”

Now Marisol buys groceries online, which saves her time and money.

“I started ordering groceries at Walmart on their app, I thought it was great because you not only save time but also money and it is a habit that stuck with me after the pandemic, for everything you save by going to the supermarket, you don’t spend anything more and they bring it to your door,” added the lawyer.

He added that with this option you also avoid buying items or things that are not needed since you only focus on what you really require.

Consumer interests

Miriam Campos Cuevas, member of the Board of Directors of the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce and specialist in trade issues, explained that the categories that Guadalajara and Mexicans buy the most online are food delivery, fashion, beauty, toys, electronics and cell phones. .

He added that Jalisco is the third entity in Mexico with the highest number of online operations, behind Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

“Jalisco is the entity with the highest number of cell phones per home, the latest report we have from Inegi is almost 4.1 devices per home, so there may not be television, but there are mobile phones and that helps increase online purchases,” he assured. .

The general director of the company Vitamina Online, a digital agency specialized in e-commerce and digital marketing, explained that in addition to the platform to sell online, many companies have invested in other fields, such as photography, augmented reality, user experience. to complete the purchase.

“The second half of the year is what all companies that are already selling online consider to be the best supported by initiatives such as El Buen Fin, inflation slowed down, some activities such as National Holidays, October Festival, Day of the Dead return. and Christmas, we are expected to have an increase in online sales,” he commented.

The director estimated that in the coming years, online sales will continue to grow as it allows consumers to save time and obtain better prices on products and services, in addition to warning that “there is still a long way to go to grow and penetrate many consumers.”

Prior to the pandemic, e-commerce was growing at double-digit rates, however as a result of 2020 it grew by almost 80 percent according to the Mexican Online Sales Association. In 2021 it grew to 27 percent and in 2022 to 19 percent.

“As a result of the pandemic, the adoption of online consumption accelerated, which has allowed people who previously only bought clothing and accessories and now also have consumer habits to buy food, experiences and other services,” he commented.

Currently our country has 73 million online consumers and in Latin America it is one of the fastest growing countries.

Mexico also, by its nature, has a high growth in alternative means of payment, which means that we pay with points, cash, credit card, debit card, discount card, among other options, which has accelerated investments by companies to provide different payment methods.

Internet sales skyrocket

The value of electronic commerce amounted to 528 billion pesos in 2022, which represented an increase of 23 percent compared to 2021, revealed the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

According to the study on Online Sales 2023, the value of sales represented 13 percent of the total sales made throughout last year and this allowed Mexico to be placed among the first five countries in the world with the greatest business growth.

The region with the highest volume of purchases is Mexico City with 33 percent, followed by the West-Central with 18 percent and the Southeast with 16 percent.

The study reveals that more than 63 million people in the country purchased products or services through the Internet, that is, 9 out of 10 Internet users – over 18 years of age – made an online purchase.

“It is important to highlight that in 2018 there were only 37 million digital buyers, a figure that has increased more than 170 percent in five years,” said AMVO.

Among the five main reasons for shopping online are receiving purchases at home, saving time when traveling to physical stores, making purchases from anywhere, the availability of products that are not in physical stores and the possibility of finding more promotions and discounts than in traditional channels.

Regarding the favorite categories to buy online during 2022, food delivery, fashion, beauty, personal care, electronics and toys stood out; while in the preferred services to purchase online, banking, platforms that require a subscription, payment for services and telecommunications stood out.

The AMVO specified that in 2022 the most used payment methods were debit and credit cards, followed by bank transfers.

Regarding the use of devices to make purchases, the AMVO stated that 9 out of 10 consumers used a smartphone.

Also, 9 out of 10 consumers research the product on the Internet and then buy it in a physical store, 89 percent visit the physical store to learn about the product and then buy it on the Internet, while 90 percent prefer to search for prices and buy only online. .

Mexico, particularly in the Latin American region, is the second country with the highest participation below Brazil. Brazil has a 31 percent share and Mexico has 28 percent. Third place is Colombia with 6 percent market share.

“Without a doubt we are going to continue growing, the growth rates of all ecommerce have been double digits as a result of the pandemic and now what is forecast for this year is that Mexico will grow at 23 percent. By 2025, it is also forecast that we will continue to grow at a rate greater than double digits and this growth will be maintained,” said Luis Zúñiga.

Although online stores have penetrated consumer taste, they still face several challenges. SPECIAL

Companies are betting on omnichannel

Luis Zúñiga, director of Ecommerce Summit & Expo (ECSE), explained that companies are betting on omnichannel, that is, having a digital and physical presence, with “all the attention and service to the customer and all your products in both channels, Also the trend of companies that already have their digital channel, what they are doing now, many of the promotions are being channeled to the physical store and vice versa, in addition, loyalty programs are also being launched in the entire omnichannel scheme, it is integrating the customer experience in both parts.”

According to ECSE, people are currently consuming through multiple channels (internet, social networks, physical stores) and retail must go out to meet buyers wherever they are.

To solve the new demands that retail is facing, companies are implementing a series of new technological tools to satisfy the needs of these new consumers.

That is why the importance of the comprehensive use of physical and digital tools, from advertising focused on social networks, to web purchases through mobile devices.

“The ultimate goal of omnichannel is to build a customer experience that is consistent with their tastes and needs, with a well-thought-out strategy behind it. The customer must be considered the center of attention. Thus, their loyalty to the brand increases and with it their purchasing possibilities,” says ECSE.

For customers, the use of different devices is part of everyday life, for this reason, brands must be present and connected to their operations, through different channels.

“This allows us to adapt to the lifestyle of our clients, while enabling our company to compete in an environment where pure players are gaining ground by leaps and bounds,” said Luis Zúñiga.

Another advantage is that omnichannel helps survive the evolution of multidimensional commerce, where the customer is the one who decides how, when and where to buy. It also stimulates competition.

Companies face challenges in implementing online sales

E-commerce represents a series of challenges that must be addressed to better take advantage of growth opportunities, maintain competitiveness, improve customer satisfaction and achieve optimal operational efficiency.

Luis Zúñiga, director of the ECSE 2023 Show, explained that the lack of internet access or trust with different payment methods on websites are two things to take into account.

The specialist also spoke about the issues that most affect consumers, such as the security of transactions and the protection of personal and banking data, etc.

“We still have many people who do not have confidence, it is something that companies are working on to improve so that there is no fraud, that information is not stolen, that there are no eventualities for the online buyer,” he commented.

A second challenge has to do with logistics and distribution where rapid progress has already been made.

“Before, we would order a product through any of the Marketplaces and it would arrive in three to four days, sometimes up to a week, and today distribution and logistics have become very efficient,” Zúñiga said.

He added that the challenge of ecommerce has to do with deliveries being made in a timely manner.

“Not only in large cities like Guadalajara, Monterrey or Mexico City, but covering the entire region.”

The other challenge of ecommerce will be that all companies that are in the digital channel are worrying too much about the customer experience, which is why they are betting their strategies on omnichannel.

“There is a very big opportunity for companies to reach their customers and give them better service both online and offline and there are many trends that will help make the customer experience better,” he concluded.

By addressing these challenges proactively and strategically, e-commerce in Mexico has the potential to continue to grow and prosper, benefiting both businesses and consumers in the country.

Physical stores will have to learn to deal with the virtual environment, regardless of whether they are in small cities. THE REPORTER

