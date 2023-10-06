During September all indicators improved and there is a better perception of the economic situation of Jalisco residents, reported the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information of Jalisco. (IIEG).

“What the results tell us is that the homes of Jalisco They saw an improvement both in their family economy and in what they perceive in the rest of the state.“said Mireya Pasillas, Director of the Economic and Financial Statistical Information Unit of the IIEG. The IIEG official explained that one factor that has caused the improvement in the families of Jalisco is that the wages on average.

“Although inflation is high, The average salary is increasing more than inflation here in Jalisco“he added.

According to data from the IMSS in Jalisco, more than 10 thousand were created jobs formal in September.

“When people perceive, and in some homes it is perceived, that the family member or the father of the family has already found a formal job, this feeling also improves.” that these questions reflect to us that there is a better economic situation,” he added.

The director of the IIEG, Augusto Valencia, presented the results of the Jalisco Consumer Confidence Indicator (ICCJ), which indicates that in September it rose to 42.00 points, compared to August, which registered 39.51. This increase implied a monthly variation of 2.49 points or 6.31% and an annual variation of 2.09 points or 5.24%.

The first subscript that makes up the HCCJin which the current economic situation of household members is compared with what they had a year ago, went from 41.03 points in August to 42.57 in September.

The second subindex, which reports the economic expectation within twelve months compared to what they present at this moment, went from 50.62 in August to 52.87 points in September.

The third subindex, which compares the perception of the current situation in Jalisco compared to that of 12 months ago, went from 39.87 in August to 42.23 in September.

The fourth subindex, where households report their expectation of the economic situation of Jalisco in the future, registered 52.33 points, higher than that of August, which was 49.50.

Finally, the fifth subindex, which indicates the ability of households to make purchases of durable goods such as furniture and appliances, rose from 16.53 in August to 20.02 in September.

