Smoke rising from Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Hamas Economy Minister and other senior political bureau members were killed by Israeli forces on Monday evening (9/10/2023), according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Their deaths were reported shortly after the IDF launched more than 100 air strikes on Gaza.

Hamas later confirmed the deaths of the two men on its official website, saying, “They had become martyrs as a result of the bombing of the Zionist occupation of the Gaza Strip.”

Jawad Abu Shamala serves as economics minister in Hamas’ political wing, while Zakaria Abu Ma’amr is described by the IDF as a close associate of the group’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

“Abu Shamala was responsible for financing and directing terrorism, while Abu Ma’amr was involved in organizational decision-making and planning many actions against the security of the State of Israel,” said an IDF statement on Tuesday.

Israeli warplanes have been bombarding densely populated Gaza since Saturday, with 250 targets struck in Gaza City’s al-Furkan neighborhood between Monday and Tuesday.

The IDF described the neighborhood as a “hotbed of terror,” and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed airstrikes would “continue with full force.”

Civilian casualties were reported to be high, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 770 people had been killed and 4,000 others injured in the Israeli attacks. “There were 140 children among the dead,” the ministry said.

The bombing campaign was launched in response to massive attacks on Israel by Hamas.